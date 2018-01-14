back
Recy Taylor never stopped fighting for racial justice
Get to know Recy Taylor: Raped at 24, her assailants weren't prosecuted and her family was terrorized, but she never stopped fighting for justice and was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement.
Sheila G.03/18/2018 19:34
STRENGTH
Barbara M.03/18/2018 16:26
And the spirits of our past, prayers shall be heard...
Brad W.01/22/2018 14:44
Damn disgrace my people tolerate this I say eye for a eye
Tommy L.01/22/2018 14:34
Thanks for never given up Mrs Taylor May you Rip and May God keep on blessings you Rip
Tabitha D.01/22/2018 13:13
Then the question is asked why some African American women are angry. Cause they been victimized for centuries cause of their brown COMPLEXTION...in which people all over the world are paying large sums of money on TANNING beds and TANNING PRODUCTS....just to look like a race of person that you hate..this I will never understand
Sharon P.01/22/2018 08:48
An apology only is not enough!! Name the heartless human men that did this to Recy Taylor Show the cowards faces in the news!!! Recy Taylor now in peace🕊🕊🕊🕊
Carmane R.01/22/2018 05:35
After all off this time all they gave her was apology years after this happened? This goes to show you that there is no justice in ameriKKKa if you are black
Casius L.01/22/2018 01:27
But they tell people to "get over it ".
Candace A.01/21/2018 21:33
I was assaulted when I was17.10 years later the assailant walked into my home with my younger sister thinking we were friends.I told him to leave before I called police when she left room.He had no conscience of what he did to me 😢?!?!?!
Candace A.01/21/2018 21:27
Very shameful😢
Melvin H.01/21/2018 19:30
RIP 🙏🏾 in Spirit 👍
Kathleen B.01/21/2018 17:07
Lord have mercy
Sam W.01/21/2018 15:05
At least she got an apology before she died... Most women in her situation get nothing!!
Wesley J.01/21/2018 13:35
To me there's nothing more beautiful or stronger on this planet than a black woman
Gloria B.01/21/2018 05:48
They only issued an apology because them mf was dead?so what's the point
Yvette H.01/21/2018 02:50
Rest peacefully❤
Nefertiti S.01/20/2018 22:45
I can't stand the state of Alabama and Mississippi. The most VIOLENT acts of crime were committed against Africans and ignored. People wonder why we are STILL mad, won't settle, and are still fighting for justice for so many things in 2018.
Sanjo H.01/20/2018 19:37
some time you have to take law in your own black hand get justice
Joyce A.01/20/2018 15:10
I felt justice had been served. This type behavior makes me sick.
Joyce A.01/20/2018 15:08
When white women lie a say a black man raped them. They will go and burn the whole town down. They off springs will pay one way are another. These monsters should have been beaten to death. Mississippi Burning when Samuel Jackson played that role of the rape victim dad and shot that white beast with that shotgun I kept pushing replay over and over until Intel justice had been served on his cave azz