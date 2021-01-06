back
Red states are pushing to ban critical race theory from schools
Republican lawmakers in several states are pushing to ban critical race theory from being taught in schools. But few seem to understand the actual point of the decades-old curriculum...
06/01/2021 8:16 PM
- New
And even more
- 3:08
Red states are pushing to ban critical race theory from schools
- 3:42
Oldest living Tulsa massacre survivor calls for justice
- 2:47
What Really Happened at the Tulsa Massacre?
- 3:11
After mass shootings...“thoughts and prayers”
- 0:59
Paul Ryan slams GOP on Trump presidency
- 5:04
This mom is teaching her young sons consent
0 comments