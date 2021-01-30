back

Reddit vs. Wall Street, explained

A short squeeze. A stock surge. A war with Wall Street. Mrs. Dow Jones explains the GameStop frenzy.

01/30/2021 12:00 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:48

    Reddit vs. Wall Street, explained

  2. 3:36

    Fighting Bumble's controversial photo policy

  3. 4:39

    Karens, explained

  4. 3:04

    TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

  5. 2:59

    Gift giving: We're doing it wrong

  6. 3:03

    Workers vandalize iPhone factory over unpaid wages

5 comments

  • David M.
    an hour

    I love the GameStop madness so much. There's already even merch about this lmao. Diamond Hands let's go💎🙌 https://teespring.com/gamestonks-only-go-up-dark

  • Gav M.
    an hour

    that voice....

  • Aubrey C.
    an hour

    Could you imagine being married to that dramatic tone of voice all day everyday yuck

  • Naomi S.
    2 hours

    lo que me contaste

  • Santos C.
    2 hours

    Never heard of her. Can we get someone knowledge to talk about the matter?

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.