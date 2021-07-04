back

Redefining what it means to have a "ballerina body"

"I felt that if I wanted to be successful as a ballet dancer, I needed to be as thin as possible." After overcoming an eating disorder, this ballerina is fighting to make ballet inclusive to dancers of all shapes and sizes.

04/07/2021
