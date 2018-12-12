Religious Leaders Arrested In Border Protest

Religious leaders and activists across faiths united to protest the mistreatment of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border — and they were arrested for it. ✝️✡️☪️
Jake S.12/31/2018 12:35
This isn’t the 1300-1600’s. You don’t just migrate; you legally acquire citizenship.
Mike M.12/30/2018 00:41
Good job Border Patrol.
Peter S.12/29/2018 17:14
They dont know how bad it could be just letting pwople in. They just see desperate people and i get that but when you let all these random people in uncontroled and undocumented no one knows how innocent they really are. Things like this take time. Theres was a line of people trting to get in before they even startes walking across country. Im sure most of them are good hard working people but some aren't and we cant filter them out.
Cody L.12/29/2018 05:44
Just try this in ANY country... just try to go to a country that has border laws and see how far you get. You say the U.S. is so bad because we don’t let people in but just look at what happens to people in every single country that has border laws when you go their illegally... even Mexico, MEXICO puts you in jail for crossing illegally... but no one wants to hear a true reality. Blame Trump for everything because he is not who you want. But the same People protesting won’t go to other countries and try it... it’s only the country they know they won’t die if they do it lol.... THE U.S. a country so great even the people who HATE it, stay... ( I am not a republican or any political preference)
Nairda A.12/28/2018 15:25
>notice that its only in California >texas has the biggest latino Communities in the USA >illegals entering the country without any documents >crime rate rises We cant just give anyone documents. That cost alot of money. maybe stop asking for help from the governmen
Darrell H.12/28/2018 03:28
Brave!
Darrell H.12/28/2018 03:26
Now we find out a sorry illegal alien murdered a Policeman yesterday in California ! I hope the police find him soon And there isn’t a trial!
Gabriel S.12/27/2018 00:48
Lmao then maybe the church where they are from should take them in
Daniel A.12/26/2018 22:22
These aren’t migrants, these are people illegally trying to enter our country undocumented. It’s as simple as that
Addie L.12/26/2018 21:57
Build the wall..
Naia A.12/26/2018 20:13
It often takes grave circumstances to cause people to become enlightened and unite for the cause of peace, turning poison into medicine. What may seem to be ( at the moment) a “bad” situation, is exactly what was needed for a greater “good”.
Eloy T.12/26/2018 03:40
Mexico offer them jobs and asylum. They did not accept it. The want to be in USA . How come they did not stay in Mexico?? Can some one tell me ...
Jerry R.12/26/2018 00:07
Fake faith ,to sacrifice others for criminal behavior. Means you only love the thought. But actually you harm all in the thought.
Ray M.12/22/2018 23:25
Traitors....
Michael A.12/22/2018 03:23
Build the wall
Darrell H.12/19/2018 17:54
Criminal supporters
David L.12/17/2018 04:32
This is a crime against our citizens.All this religious leaders,and who ever orchestrated them should be prosecuted.
Gilbert J.12/17/2018 01:02
Good !! 👍🏻 Thank You BP for all that you do 🙂
Marco M.12/16/2018 05:44
So they got arrested for walking freely on American soil???
Eric B.12/16/2018 02:53
Tear gas them too, they're invading, not seeking asylum, no sympathy for a caravan for able bodied men in their 20s putting women and children on the front line for the news cameras. They should've taken asylum in mexico when they offered.