Rep. Adam Schiff Blasts Trump During Mueller Testimony
"This is also a story about money — about greed and corruption." Rep. Adam Schiff eviscerated President Trump during former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hearing on Wednesday.
Go Forward With Impeachment Only "With Our Strongest Possible Hand"
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) gave a powerful statement ahead of Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress. the story doesn't end here either. For your report also tells a story about lies, lies, lies, lies, lies, lies, lies to obstruct an investigation into the most serious attack on our democracy by a foreign power in our history.
“Today, the American people heard directly about what the special counsel investigation uncovered, as to Russia's interference of the 2016 election and the president's cooperation with it and obstruction of justice. Mueller made clear that the president is not exonerated. Mueller found evidence of obstruction of justice and abuses of power by the president. He said--the report said president would be indicted for obstruction of justice after he leaves offices.
Mueller found that Trump would and did benefit from Russia's help and that the campaign welcomed that help. Mueller found multiple instances where all three elements for charging criminal obstruction of justice were met. Trying to fire the special counsel in order to stop the investigation, trying to have people lie and cover up for him for the same purpose, trying to limit or impede or constrict the special counsel's investigation, trying to tamper with witnesses, tamper with witnesses cooperating with investigators. All of these were found with evident great evidence.
President Trump went to great lengths to obstruct this special counsel's investigation. Anyone else who acted in this way, if they were not the sitting president, would face criminal prosecution, would face indictments. Only the office of legal counsel's opinion that you cannot indict a sitting president has saved or is saving the president from indictment because all the elements of these crimes were found with considerate--with substantial evidence and the people have now heard this. The president's chant of no obstruction is nonsense. His chant that he's been totally exonerated is a simple life.”
