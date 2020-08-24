back
Rep. Ayanna Pressley grills U.S. Postmaster General
"In my opinion, the only thing that you should be delivering is your resignation." Rep. Ayanna Pressley pressed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on the treatment of workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
08/24/2020 10:21 PM
34 comments
Charles M.2 days
I seen her in an alien series...should return...
Claire B.3 days
Bravo Rep. Pressley and thank you 💖
Barbara C.3 days
Please vote blue America
Barbara C.3 days
Vote Blue America
Monday Lee4 days
Mike C.4 days
And of course no one here remembers the slow down Obama instituted during his tyrannical reign. Wow lemmings so that makes Obama a novice with no business being in the White House hahahahaha friggin hypocrites hahaha
Mike C.4 days
A real “masshole” so embarrassed of the horrible politicians in my state.
Edward R.4 days
He does what his boss trump tells him to do ... doesn't anybody else see the Dictatorship we have here in the U.S. ????? .....
Penny R.5 days
This one imagine te llellingpeople to Protest and raise hell bye
Charles E.5 days
Thatmotherfucker don't work for the American people's . De joy work for the Crooked Creepy Mafioso President Donald tromp.That's the set up to steal the election in November 03 . Democrats we must prepare to defend our Democracy against the tyrant Donald tromp.
Amberlee C.6 days
You go girl 💜
Brian A.6 days
It's no longer a joke when people say the post office "refuses to push the envelope"
Karen P.6 days
Maybe congress should return the 75 billion the PO has overpaid in its ridiculous prefunding requirement 🤪
Michael B.08/25/2020 14:56
Democrats peddling hysteria.
Kathleen J.08/25/2020 13:46
Love her!
Al A.08/25/2020 12:16
Zero
Dave F.08/25/2020 04:09
He looked absolutely shell shocked when she mentioned taking an ‘oath’. $1.03 says he never bothered, or asked, or was told.
Roger L.08/25/2020 03:51
Get a wig .
Rita C.08/25/2020 03:11
Great job Rep Pressley!!!
Tanya D.08/25/2020 02:53
In my opinion, you’re ignorant and a communist