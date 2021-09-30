back
Rep. Cori Bush shares the story of her abortion
"In the summer of 1994, I was raped, I became pregnant and I chose to have an abortion." Rep. Cori Bush shared her powerful story at a congressional hearing amid a nationwide debate on reproductive rights.
09/30/2021 5:53 PMupdated: 09/30/2021 5:54 PM
7 comments
Ben Jackson2 days
Madonna W.2 days
Yes... you are worthy of better!
Lisa H.2 days
Jeremiah 1:5 🌹 “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.......
Annisa S.2 days
Things couldn't have been that bad if you had a cell phone in 1994...just saying🤷♀️
Janet B.2 days
It is interesting all of the comments about how she should have kept her rapists baby and went on welfare come from the very people who tell people to get off welfare and stop being lazy.
Ragheed J.2 days
maybe it’s a unborn human who deserves every chance at life
Ragheed J.2 days
did she give it a thought maybe she should give it away instead of killing it