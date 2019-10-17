Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies at 68
"When we're dancing with the angels, the question will be asked, in 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?" Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings has died at 68. Here, he speaks passionately about defending democracy.
What did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact?
When Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, testified in February 2018 before the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), the panel’s chair, closed the hearing with a seemingly extemporaneous eight-minute speech. Expanding on his own earlier statement that “we’re better than this,” in reference to the president’s impact on the country, Cummings remarks were strikingly empathetic to Cohen, openly emotional, and morally urgent. Cummings died in his hometown of Baltimore, at 68, from what a spokesperson described Thursday only as “longstanding health challenges.”
Cummings’ remarks at the Cohen hearing highlight what Congress lost with his death. Elevated by Pelosi to the top spot on Oversight over a more senior colleague in 2010, he offered a sort of innate seriousness and an aptitude for articulating deeper themes behind legislation and oversight. And he wielded unique moral authority. That the Democrats cannot replace. Near the close of his remarks at the Cohen hearing, Cummings issued a call to action that speaks to his legacy in public service: “When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked, in 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing? Did we play games?”
Cummings gave Donald Trump so much grief that in typical toddler form, Trump acted out. One could see the contrast between the two as the tributes in defense of Congressman Cummings far outweighed the defense of President Trump. He believed in fairness and he defended his friends, regardless of which side of the aisle they came from because Elijah Cummings lived the honor of public service –
Ali A.10/21/2019 00:55
A powerful voice has been silenced...RIP
David Z.10/20/2019 02:47
Rip
Johnny B.10/20/2019 02:21
Wheres all the money you stold thats the question
Jennie B.10/20/2019 02:13
Thank you for your service, your integrity, your passion for justice and for fighting for our democracy. RIP 😢
Mcfadden D.10/20/2019 02:08
Rip you will be truly miss thanks for your service
Billy Y.10/20/2019 01:52
Look people at a part of life
Donnie B.10/20/2019 00:10
Poor ole alijah he never caught rat poor ole alijah he was a dumb democrat is it any wonder his face looks like that aaalliiijjaa jingle jingle yea ha
Martha V.10/20/2019 00:03
also, People on Medicare can not afford their HIGH cost meds either and they have to go with out them. there are some months that I have to go with out them cause the Co Pay is so High.
Dale H.10/19/2019 23:58
I don't understand the Trump supporters..the complete opposite of this man ,no compassion, no intelligence,anti-American on press,allegiance with allies...
Richard W.10/19/2019 20:28
Crooked man I am happy he is dead
Mike L.10/19/2019 20:04
One way to clean the swamp.
Chuck M.10/19/2019 19:06
Where did that 1.5 billion $$$ for Baltimore go?
Adam V.10/19/2019 18:53
How's hell?
Jay D.10/19/2019 18:46
I guess holding endless hearings on the Russia Hoax was his answer.
Vondra H.10/19/2019 17:55
A powerful voice has been silenced...RIP
Johnny N.10/19/2019 17:24
Thank God and grayhound he's gone
Jesse P.10/19/2019 16:43
The people of Baltimore partying in the streets now that he's gone
Jesse P.10/19/2019 16:43
And just like that they're going to forget about all the money he stoled
Jesse P.10/19/2019 16:40
Show the lion cheetah no good crook finally bit the dust hooray now maybe Baltimore can put somebody in there it'll take care of them
Kevin G.10/19/2019 15:02
The libs are doing the best they can to destroy it