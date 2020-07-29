back
Rep. Jayapal grills AG Bill Barr
"You take an aggressive approach to Black Lives Matter protests, but not to right-wing extremists threatening to lynch a governor." Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) challenges Attorney General William Barr on federal response to protests.
07/29/2020 12:29 PM
79 comments
Jay R.9 minutes
For me this beyond party lines so people have to stop bringing up dem vs Republicans. This is about doing your job now which entails advocating and protecting the American people. All of the American people. If you are not doing that then u r nor doing ur job .. For those complaining that he wasn’t given enough time explain etc . On this clip when he answers briefly he is completely wrong with what he says. He says he represents the white house and its administration. He is completely wrong unless he read his job description wrong . He is there to protect the people of this country and their rights . He is in no way there to be Donut Trucks personal lawyer .That is what Guliani is suppose to do . He like the president is paid by our tax dollars . He works for us . This is a bunch of BS .
Mary S.9 minutes
I agree the same actions should have been taken in Michigan but every one of the anarchists in Portland should also be eliminated for public safety
William B.9 minutes
So shes saying that it's okay to riot, and loot! That's okay?!?
Jay R.18 minutes
The news is also guilty of not using this clip to drive home the obvious discrepancies and unacceptable racists and fascist actions and views of this administration. We all had these thoughts.. She just told him directly. I mean his answer was a complete failure.. really white extremist sporting swastikas and guns storm the governors home and threaten him and his answer was i think the local authorities can handle that. Lol please remember to vote and then we need to go after these criminals for crimes against humanity and treason
Bhatt M.19 minutes
So he didn't stop Black lives matter protesters from speaking nor he can not white kkk guys.....
Bhatt M.20 minutes
First amendment says freedom of speech and other things
Jj S.21 minutes
The two groups are wrong!Nobody has the rigth to screw up the hole city!
Allanah L.30 minutes
Brilliant
Laurie P.31 minutes
Absolutely not true. These governors refused help with the protesters.
B A.33 minutes
The Democrat Party and its sycophants need to be physically obliterated. Not only are the enemy of America, they are the disease for which there is only one cure. They will never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever stop until they are physically stopped.
Ralph M.36 minutes
The way the Republicans are acting being hateful refusing to help everyone but the rich trumpet is letting people die the Republicans are being stingy on the stimulus package we should be getting 2000 thousand a month to this is over with
Al A.38 minutes
She’s a loser can’t believe people voted her in
Pedro S.44 minutes
Tyron V.an hour
The Dem clown show.
Linda P.an hour
There is a blur of job responsibility to our Country and personal loyalty in the Justice Department. It is supposed to be nonpartisan and independent.
Karen R.an hour
Dog Barr. I hope he gets it.
Gama M.an hour
What pure liberal deranged idiotic nonsense..
Christopher S.an hour
You do realize that as of right now, your country is a giant petrie dish and your “president” is a punch line.
Charmonique S.an hour
He is disgraceful, he needs to be out of a job.
Terry T.an hour
The whole thing was embarrassing!