Rep. Jordan vs. Dr. Fauci
"You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth.” This is what happened during a heated exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan and Dr. Fauci over COVID restrictions ...
04/16/2021 12:28 PM
John R.31 minutes
Vote Blue
Maria R.32 minutes
Jim Jordan is obnoxious his mind is like a brick wall can’t get through
Maria R.34 minutes
Good for her 👏👏
Roc S.39 minutes
Is this another symptom of Covid-19 infection that directly attack the brainstem? . Jordan
Cindy V.an hour
Arguing with Republicans is like arguing with a spoiled, unruly child. Pointless. At some point the adult has to be the adult and say “shut your mouth and go to your room.”
Bayani T.an hour
I cant imagine how mr Jordan became a people representative'
Laura P.an hour
U shut ur mouth u old bag!!!
Charles T.an hour
Women's power 👍🏼👊🏼
Maggie P.an hour
Jordan you’re a loser. You can’t win against a brilliant gentleman Dr. thx to your people we’re in this mess
Phebe L.an hour
I liked the back and forth until Auntie got rude. 🙄🤦🏾♀️