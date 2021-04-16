back

Rep. Jordan vs. Dr. Fauci

"You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth.” This is what happened during a heated exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan and Dr. Fauci over COVID restrictions ...

04/16/2021 12:28 PM
10 comments

  • John R.
    31 minutes

    Vote Blue

  • Maria R.
    32 minutes

    Jim Jordan is obnoxious his mind is like a brick wall can’t get through

  • Maria R.
    34 minutes

    Good for her 👏👏

  • Roc S.
    39 minutes

    Is this another symptom of Covid-19 infection that directly attack the brainstem? . Jordan

  • Cindy V.
    an hour

    Arguing with Republicans is like arguing with a spoiled, unruly child. Pointless. At some point the adult has to be the adult and say “shut your mouth and go to your room.”

  • Bayani T.
    an hour

    I cant imagine how mr Jordan became a people representative'

  • Laura P.
    an hour

    U shut ur mouth u old bag!!!

  • Charles T.
    an hour

    Women's power 👍🏼👊🏼

  • Maggie P.
    an hour

    Jordan you’re a loser. You can’t win against a brilliant gentleman Dr. thx to your people we’re in this mess

  • Phebe L.
    an hour

    I liked the back and forth until Auntie got rude. 🙄🤦🏾‍♀️

