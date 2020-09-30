back
Rep. Katie Porter slams pharma CEO on cancer drug price hike
"The drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money." Rep. Katie Porter and her whiteboard are back. This time, grilling a pharma CEO over a cancer drug's price hike.
09/30/2020 10:37 PMupdated: 09/30/2020 10:39 PM
- New
41 comments
Linda L.an hour
And all the people who were told they have COVID19...BILLS are sky high, no help in the future for a medical plan from those who ADVISE the AMERICAN PEOPLE what to do... now what...VOTE !
Patrick B.an hour
Ouch........bet you he didn't think about this when his bonus hit his bank account.
Farzi N.an hour
"The drug didn't get any better. The cancer patients didn't get any better. You just got better at making money." poisons too make people cancer patients
Rebecca R.an hour
🤬🤬🤬
Erik G.2 hours
Only if there was someone with power to regulate the prices of medicine ... I duno there has to be someone . Kind of like a mmm uni univ universal health insurance. 😂😂🤭🤭😅.
Chris E.2 hours
Just making the richer more richer
Bijoy S.2 hours
And
Carol D.2 hours
She is the best and yes she surpasses Warren big time, and yes Put Her In As the NEXT DEBATE MODERATOR. MAKE THAT GO VIRAL .VIRAL, VIRAL.
Barbara E.2 hours
This woman is 🔥
Santos C.3 hours
This dumb broad is worrying about drug prices 😂 she should be worrying about the streets of California that is full of piss and needles.
Anastasia A.3 hours
I love this women!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Clinton G.3 hours
Triple kill!
Tara S.3 hours
She is amazing
Kelly A.3 hours
And this is why smart and ethical women need to be in power ... She's amazing 👏🏽👏🏽
MB W.3 hours
Can this BE any better?!? Think we found the next debate moderator! 👍🏻
Zelma T.4 hours
I love ❤️ her she gets to the point and make them look 👀 so stupid!!!
Menaz R.4 hours
Love this Woman!
Rosalina C.4 hours
I love her transparent facts of the CEO Pharmacy. He is "Rubbing Legally" his fellow Americans. It is now CRYSTAL CLEAR the reasons of the over priced medicines in our country. IT IS NOW THE JOB OF GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS THAT HAS THE POWER TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT.
David W.4 hours
She is every bit as good as Warren is at this if not better...she's got what it takes...cathy
Anil B.4 hours
नेपालका थुप्रै सरकारि संस्थाकाे हालत पनि यस्तै हाे ।