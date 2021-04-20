back

Rep. Maxine Waters' remarks on the Chauvin trial

"Guilty, guilty, guilty." Rep. Maxine Waters' comments about the Derek Chauvin trial didn’t go unnoticed in court ...

04/20/2021 12:33 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:00

    Rep. Maxine Waters' remarks on the Chauvin trial

  2. 4:04

    "War on Black Boys" poem on police brutality

  3. 3:03

    The "bad apple" defense of police brutality

  4. 3:57

    Oscar Grant's fatal shooting by police in 2009

  5. 4:08

    Daunte Wright's killing by an officer sparks protest against police brutality

  6. 2:56

    Army lieutenant held at gunpoint by police at traffic stop

7 comments

  • Martin J.
    19 minutes

    If you were up in arms about Trumps “ insurrection” but this doesn’t provoke the same feelings..... Congratulations ur a hypocrite 🎊🥳🤡

  • Lauwers J.
    21 minutes

    Where was she when that 7y old baby died?!

  • Lourdes P.
    21 minutes

    Yess impeach she is devil👿👿👿👿👿😈😈😈👹👹👹👹👹👹

  • Forrest C.
    33 minutes

    She is exactly what is wrong with America!

  • Matthew P.
    35 minutes

    Shes right about if it comes to a not guilty verdict. The protest will go on.

  • Will W.
    an hour

    She is a sorey excuse for a congress woman and needs to be jailed.

  • Konrad B.
    an hour

    Impeach the devil 👿 woman

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.