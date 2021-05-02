back
Rep. Phillips explains how the insurrection enlightened him on privilege
"Blending in was not an option available to my colleagues of color." Rep. Dean Phillips shared how the Capitol insurrection taught him an important lesson about privilege...
02/05/2021 1:25 PM
1 comment
