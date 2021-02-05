back
Rep. Steny Hoyer in heated debate to remove Rep. Greene from her committees
"This is an AR-15 in the hands of Ms. Greene." This is what happened before House Democrats barred Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from two committees.
02/05/2021 3:06 AMupdated: 02/05/2021 3:08 AM
- New
And even more
- 3:50
Rep. Steny Hoyer in heated debate to remove Rep. Greene from her committees
- 3:12
Virginia senator pushes to abolish the death penalty
- 1:40
Jen Psaki on the Trump administration
- 3:00
Killed Capitol police officer lies in honor in Rotunda
- 3:32
AOC reveals she's a sexual assault survivor
- 3:09
COVID-19: how it started vs. how it's going
0 comments