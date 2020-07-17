back

Republican governors divided over mask mandates

To make or not to make masks mandatory. Republican governors are divided...

07/17/2020 12:31 PM
6 comments

  • Jerome P.
    an hour

    Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger

  • Kenneth S.
    an hour

    The liberal cult only care personal like and dislike. How about people's right of living in a saver environment? Selfish people dominate this country, really great again now.

  • Sherri B.
    an hour

    Both are Trump trades, who need to be voted out immediately

  • Connie L.
    an hour

    I have. Never seen him wear a mask

  • Samantha C.
    an hour

    Im the vulnerable adult 3 autoimmune illnesses I'm very sick without covid-19 if I get it my children can lose their mother

  • Samantha C.
    an hour

    I called his office they were rude Govener Abbot doesn't care about us