Republican governors divided over mask mandates
Timeline: The Dakota Access Pipeline
#TBT: Obama on the death penalty
Trump vs. Biden on building the economy
Timeline: The White House's coronavirus death estimate
The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci
Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war,
I am living in a camp with my family
We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs.
Please help my family
İf you care please inbox me via messanger
The liberal cult only care personal like and dislike. How about people's right of living in a saver environment? Selfish people dominate this country, really great again now.
Both are Trump trades, who need to be voted out immediately
I have. Never seen him wear a mask
Im the vulnerable adult 3 autoimmune illnesses I'm very sick without covid-19 if I get it my children can lose their mother
I called his office they were rude Govener Abbot doesn't care about us
6 comments
Jerome P.an hour
Hello ,I'm from Syria I left my house because of war, I am living in a camp with my family We need to get food ,clothes ,and some basic needs. Please help my family İf you care please inbox me via messanger
Kenneth S.an hour
The liberal cult only care personal like and dislike. How about people's right of living in a saver environment? Selfish people dominate this country, really great again now.
Sherri B.an hour
Both are Trump trades, who need to be voted out immediately
Connie L.an hour
I have. Never seen him wear a mask
Samantha C.an hour
Im the vulnerable adult 3 autoimmune illnesses I'm very sick without covid-19 if I get it my children can lose their mother
Samantha C.an hour
I called his office they were rude Govener Abbot doesn't care about us