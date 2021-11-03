back

Republicans vs. Democrats: COVID relief bill

"This legislation uses COVID like cheap drugstore concealer." Republicans and Democrats were back at it again ...

03/11/2021 1:33 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 1:43

    Republicans vs. Democrats: COVID relief bill

  2. 9:38

    The life of Princess Diana

  3. 6:35

    Sisters seek justice after mother dies of Covid in nursing home

  4. 5:15

    What is QAnon?

  5. 3:03

    CPAC 2021: Donald Trump and the GOP... it's complicated

  6. 7:32

    The story of Twitter

5 comments

  • James F.
    21 minutes

    They love arguing and making things harder for yall

  • Debbie U.
    22 minutes

    Just wonder how many Trump supporters are sending their stimulus money to their chosen one ? Lmao.

  • James J.
    an hour

    Brut tell the truth stop being a liberal propaganda machine. Did you wonder why the media has the lowest ratings ever

  • James J.
    an hour

    This bill has so much pork in it. Plus we still have the other stimulus bill money we haven't spent yet

  • Brut
    an hour

    The House passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package by a vote of 220 to 211, despite every Republican congress member voting against it. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/10/us/politics/covid-stimulus-bill.html

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.