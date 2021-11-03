Republicans vs. Democrats: COVID relief bill
The life of Princess Diana
Sisters seek justice after mother dies of Covid in nursing home
What is QAnon?
CPAC 2021: Donald Trump and the GOP... it's complicated
The story of Twitter
They love arguing and making things harder for yall
Just wonder how many Trump supporters are sending their stimulus money to their chosen one ? Lmao.
Brut tell the truth stop being a liberal propaganda machine. Did you wonder why the media has the lowest ratings ever
This bill has so much pork in it. Plus we still have the other stimulus bill money we haven't spent yet
The House passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package by a vote of 220 to 211, despite every Republican congress member voting against it.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/10/us/politics/covid-stimulus-bill.html
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
5 comments
James F.21 minutes
They love arguing and making things harder for yall
Debbie U.22 minutes
Just wonder how many Trump supporters are sending their stimulus money to their chosen one ? Lmao.
James J.an hour
Brut tell the truth stop being a liberal propaganda machine. Did you wonder why the media has the lowest ratings ever
James J.an hour
This bill has so much pork in it. Plus we still have the other stimulus bill money we haven't spent yet
Brutan hour
The House passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package by a vote of 220 to 211, despite every Republican congress member voting against it. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/10/us/politics/covid-stimulus-bill.html