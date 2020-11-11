back

Republicans vs. Republicans on 2020 election results

Republicans vs. Republicans on accepting Joe Biden's election win.

11/11/2020 1:58 PM
    Republicans vs. Republicans on 2020 election results

12 comments

  • Cris C.
    12 minutes

    God will do the right way,pray for America 🙏🙏🙏

  • Henning G.
    12 minutes

    Right wing morons

  • Benjamin N.
    16 minutes

    This guy is a problem to Trump. Giuliani!!

  • Dka R.
    25 minutes

    They have all mental health issues, Trump and this strange prayer 🙄

  • Michael v.
    26 minutes

    Last time i checked it the people of the united states of america that decide who wins or not. The differences maybe be small but in the favorite of biden also he had 4 million people more voting for him.

  • Taylor C.
    26 minutes

    Well, It ain’t over till it’s over, they still countin’ 🤷🏾‍♀️ That being said, that televangelist is so disgusting though 🤢 y’all can’t tell me he’s not leading some gross Trump cult. And don’t y’all be coming at me with that snowflake crap or whatever, I don’t support either of these candidates 😩

  • Louis L.
    27 minutes

    New Four seasons in between a cemetery and porn shop....🤣🤣🤣

  • Jim H.
    28 minutes

    How about you guys at go and investigate the reported fraud, or hunters laptop ?. It would be refreshing to see somebody cover the 800 pound gorilla in the room

  • Guillaume S.
    30 minutes

    Clowns !

  • Keith J.
    30 minutes

    first

  • Charity A.
    32 minutes

    Pray to Allah, tell Him that thing you're struggling with so He can help, don't be embarrassed, He already knows what it is anyway.

  • Brut
    15 hours

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on November 10, "‘There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration": https://www.nbcnews.com/video/pompeo-there-will-be-a-smooth-transition-to-our-second-trump-administration-95661125577

