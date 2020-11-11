Republicans vs. Republicans on 2020 election results
Cris C.12 minutes
God will do the right way,pray for America 🙏🙏🙏
Henning G.12 minutes
Right wing morons
Benjamin N.16 minutes
This guy is a problem to Trump. Giuliani!!
Dka R.25 minutes
They have all mental health issues, Trump and this strange prayer 🙄
Michael v.26 minutes
Last time i checked it the people of the united states of america that decide who wins or not. The differences maybe be small but in the favorite of biden also he had 4 million people more voting for him.
Taylor C.26 minutes
Well, It ain’t over till it’s over, they still countin’ 🤷🏾♀️ That being said, that televangelist is so disgusting though 🤢 y’all can’t tell me he’s not leading some gross Trump cult. And don’t y’all be coming at me with that snowflake crap or whatever, I don’t support either of these candidates 😩
Louis L.27 minutes
New Four seasons in between a cemetery and porn shop....🤣🤣🤣
Jim H.28 minutes
How about you guys at go and investigate the reported fraud, or hunters laptop ?. It would be refreshing to see somebody cover the 800 pound gorilla in the room
Guillaume S.30 minutes
Clowns !
Keith J.30 minutes
first
Charity A.32 minutes
Pray to Allah, tell Him that thing you're struggling with so He can help, don't be embarrassed, He already knows what it is anyway.
Brut15 hours
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on November 10, "‘There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration": https://www.nbcnews.com/video/pompeo-there-will-be-a-smooth-transition-to-our-second-trump-administration-95661125577