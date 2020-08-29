back
Republicans who flip-flopped on Trump
They once vilified Donald Trump as a "con-artist" and a "pathological liar." Now, these Republicans are singing a very different tune...
Glen P.an hour
This fella, in four short years, has made the United States of America the would laughing stock yet these 'individuals' continue to support him. There is something seriously wrong with you people.
Jennifer R.an hour
Guess they told the truth back then. But now became bootlickers and liars for the gullable.
Ellen D.2 hours
Frigging hypocrites!
Aries R.3 hours
These people look healthy but are sick mentally!! Modern day Amnesia!!
William D.4 hours
Vote out all Republicans.
Julia C.4 hours
Ted Cruz ! Hypocrites in the morning, afternoon and Hypocrites at night..
Janita l.5 hours
🤣🤣🤣🤢 famous last words!
Damien B.5 hours
Kamala Harris avait l'année dernière dit qu'il fallait croire la femme qui accuse Biden d'agression sexuelle.
Howard B.6 hours
All there breaths smell like tRumps azz!!🤢🤮
Dunn D.8 hours
TWO FACE MUTHAFUCKERS
Monday Lee12 hours
J F.14 hours
hypocrites...
Joel B.17 hours
Do Kamala now
Tanya D.18 hours
If you can't get the KKK and white supremacists group as the problem you are part of the problem
Connie P.19 hours
Nikki...put a sock in it!
Florance L.19 hours
You kiss as
Benjamin C.20 hours
Hypercrites.
Stef T.21 hours
Lien trump going home for ever
Ian H.a day
Shameful. Apsolutely no integrity 😡🤬
Sid S.a day
Hypocrites one and all. Non of them can be trusted.