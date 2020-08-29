back

Republicans who flip-flopped on Trump

They once vilified Donald Trump as a "con-artist" and a "pathological liar." Now, these Republicans are singing a very different tune...

08/29/2020 6:00 PM

115 comments

  • Glen P.
    an hour

    This fella, in four short years, has made the United States of America the would laughing stock yet these 'individuals' continue to support him. There is something seriously wrong with you people.

  • Jennifer R.
    an hour

    Guess they told the truth back then. But now became bootlickers and liars for the gullable.

  • Ellen D.
    2 hours

    Frigging hypocrites!

  • Aries R.
    3 hours

    These people look healthy but are sick mentally!! Modern day Amnesia!!

  • William D.
    4 hours

    Vote out all Republicans.

  • Julia C.
    4 hours

    Ted Cruz ! Hypocrites in the morning, afternoon and Hypocrites at night..

  • Janita l.
    5 hours

    🤣🤣🤣🤢 famous last words!

  • Damien B.
    5 hours

    Kamala Harris avait l'année dernière dit qu'il fallait croire la femme qui accuse Biden d'agression sexuelle.

  • Howard B.
    6 hours

    All there breaths smell like tRumps azz!!🤢🤮

  • Dunn D.
    8 hours

    TWO FACE MUTHAFUCKERS

  • Monday Lee
    12 hours

  • J F.
    14 hours

    hypocrites...

  • Joel B.
    17 hours

    Do Kamala now

  • Tanya D.
    18 hours

    If you can't get the KKK and white supremacists group as the problem you are part of the problem

  • Connie P.
    19 hours

    Nikki...put a sock in it!

  • Florance L.
    19 hours

    You kiss as

  • Benjamin C.
    20 hours

    Hypercrites.

  • Stef T.
    21 hours

    Lien trump going home for ever

  • Ian H.
    a day

    Shameful. Apsolutely no integrity 😡🤬

  • Sid S.
    a day

    Hypocrites one and all. Non of them can be trusted.

