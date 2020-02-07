back

Ron DeSantis vs. Ron DeSantis on Covid-19

May: “We succeeded.” June: “The virus doesn’t just disappear.” Ron DeSantis vs. Ron DeSantis before and after Florida coronavirus cases surge at new records.

07/02/2020 5:16 PM
12 comments

  • Randy H.
    23 minutes

    Ah the preeminent Florida Man himself...

  • Todd N.
    39 minutes

    Congratulations Florida! Idiots voting for idiots to represent them.

  • Trenia W.
    42 minutes

    Double Talk =Double Take!!

  • Jerome P.
    44 minutes

    Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger

  • Gary B.
    an hour

    Typical lying Republican SOB from Florida.

  • Tammy F.
    an hour

    Jail for these genocidal freaks

  • Linda C.
    an hour

    I think there's a lot of Faking It

  • Farooq C.
    an hour

    he is so very stupid...

  • Delta M.
    an hour

    The Deadly Malaria Needs Only Medication. Simple...!!!

  • Delta M.
    an hour

    It Can Be Tackled The COVID 21 But Give Me The Total Symtoms Pls ?

  • Juli S.
    an hour

    Leadership without leaders. Smh.

  • Darren F.
    an hour

    Moron.