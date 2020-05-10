back
Rose Garden superspreader event
Hugs. Handshakes. No masks. Eight infections and counting... Was a recent White House Rose Garden event a coronavirus superspreader among government officials?
10/05/2020 9:02 PM
117 comments
William W.an hour
Love that maybe because the rona is that a Liarrhea
Ian B.2 hours
Let’s just get on with life business and employment sick of this virus and people using it to control our lives ....no one worries about the FLU this much and it kills 332 per day in US ...read stats
Leon C.3 hours
Americans.....sigh
Nancy H.6 hours
Yikes!
Grenville-and L.8 hours
Look at his stupid disease ridden face.. and he still doesn’t care about others. He tells you how good and alive he feels which we all know is due to his medication, he even thinks he’s immune!!... not one care about those around him who he’s infecting and who have already caught it off him. The doctors need to have refused to discharge him from hospital, they wouldn’t dream of doing it with anyone else and this nut job is clearly not well enough mentally to be let out and remember he’s STILL infectious!
Ozy M.10 hours
Sad but true..!!👎
Thad C.10 hours
The president and his staff “might” infect someone. The only thing for certain is that this Brut Facebook page is a feauxing pos liberal rag.
Rik S.11 hours
How many of them have died? None . Our body’s are amazing works of science.
Cheryl P.13 hours
And you prefer to vote for Socialist Government and Biden isn’t well! 🙀
Teyd H.13 hours
Wow people living without fear of a virus with a 97% survival rate.
Noel M.14 hours
Stable genius
Bente N.14 hours
And here’s 7 kids, what about them.
Trish S.14 hours
Knuckleheads
Carina P.15 hours
Unfortunately trumpet supporters lack the needed IQ to comprehend the trash we are dealing with! DT plays well the part of successful but even his possums are too charmed to see until too late .... living out of attention, fake fame, fake pretenses, and w,/ others moneys ... makes him worthy of nothing! The mind was never there ... now the empty space doesn't have even a bit of air ... totally stale. AKA DELUSIONAL INSANE SENILE DEMENTED etc Join the fight!!! 210 THOUSAND DEAD❗+TRAUMA +HOMELESSNESS +.... Hope he will LIVE LONG SO THAT WE CAN SUE HIM FOR HIS CRIMES AGAINST THE AMERICAN PPL, REFUGEES and IMIGRANTS .... HE IS a moron Conman criminal DELUSIONAL ignorant teaitor greedy a deadly germ !!! TODAY!
Steve L.16 hours
Oh let the MAGABEASTS congregate together in great multitudes and raise baleful and woeful lamentations unto heaven for it is time to cull their herd. Gospel of Donald
Allen M.19 hours
No scrutiny needed, it’s simply sheer stupidity. Stupid is as stupid does.
Connie M.21 hours
He doesnt care
Eddie F.21 hours
ALL these fool's went on listening to there boss. And caught the virus. Remember you are not invisible, just plain ignorant trumpets!!!! Lol
Darron D.21 hours
What a bunch of dickheads.
Sandy K.a day
Joe didn't have a mask on either!!!