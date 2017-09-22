Roy Moore on homosexuality

Alabama Senate candidate, Roy Moore, said in 2005 that "homosexuality conduct" should be illegal.
Linda M.09/24/2017 12:07
Oh that homosexual conduct-happy as the day it found love-what you gonna do when a heart comes for YOU!!!🌈
Riley A.09/23/2017 19:34
That guy is a jackass. Give it time. The skeletons in his closet will come out.
Kevin F.09/23/2017 18:14
We have bigger issues to deal with other than what people are doing in the bedroom😳
Ryan L.09/23/2017 13:17
Someone clearly dreams of dick every night
Linda P.09/23/2017 12:45
Moore should be illegal... he wants to be the Christian Ayatollah
John S.09/23/2017 12:10
These bigoted fuckers are gonna make us fight 'em, aren't they?
Troy R.09/23/2017 11:31
The BIBLE clearly states that marriage is between a man and woman. The BIBLE IS THE LAW. When a woman and a woman or a man and a man can produce a child without any help from some change that will be proof that this act is moral and GOD approved. God will be the Judge in the end.
Katherine J.09/23/2017 11:10
They get on my nerves when asked straight forward questions and still don't answer just avoid being called out
Rafael H.09/23/2017 06:03
And so was letting African Americans drink from a "Whites Only" water fountain. Laws change for the advancement of society. It is no longer a law because we, the people and creators of said laws, deemed it unfitting of the government to dictate how we should lead our private lives
Mike F.09/23/2017 05:32
Honestly straight people fornicating behind their closed door of the bedroom is detestable
Brydie W.09/23/2017 05:07
They better not
Domonic D.09/23/2017 04:43
It should be tho
Deveny E.09/23/2017 04:04
At one point it was legal to OWN a slave. At one point it was illegal to date out of ones race. At one point it was legal for a 50 year old man to marry a 10year old girl...legality doesnt constitute morality
Alex G.09/23/2017 03:51
By that logic then booze should be illegal too. It was illegal before and apparently laws can't be changed.
Jesus L.09/23/2017 03:44
" it was agains the law... blah blah blah".., it also was against te law for African Americans to have freedom, for women to vote.. and that didnt make it right did it!!?
Mike W.09/23/2017 03:39
Yeah he will definitely win.
Christian B.09/23/2017 03:34
Alex Lerman taking you all to jail
Nicholas O.09/23/2017 02:33
alabama is so crazy he was kicked off the bench several times for not doing his job as judge and the people of alabama still voted for him
Nicholas O.09/23/2017 02:33
roy moore is a nut job
Ryan S.09/23/2017 02:25
So did a lot of politicians years ago lol.