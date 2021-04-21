back
Safety of Peloton treadmill questioned after child death
A safety commission released this video of a little boy getting stuck under a Peloton treadmill and is calling for a recall. After dozens of cases, including a death, owners with kids and small pets are being warned to immediately stop using the exercise equipment.
04/21/2021 4:58 PM
- New
And even more
- 0:59
Safety of Peloton treadmill questioned after child death
- 3:23
Why kissing isn't a universal act
- 10:16
Abandoned at the airport as an infant, this is Emilie's story
- 3:24
British people are celebrating pubs reopening
- 2:30
How Strict Are Gun Laws Around the World?
- 4:47
Ashnikko on celebrating sexuality and loving yourself
13 comments
Harry P.18 minutes
Watch as the machine rises and tries to eat the kid.
Cecilia C.20 minutes
Should they recall swimming pools too It's just common sense right
Adrian M.36 minutes
Natural selection,play with gasoline which we did and we vot burned!
Mark H.36 minutes
This is a parenting issue but sure let’s blame the machinery.....
Teeney M.37 minutes
...why was no one watching these kids around a tredmill?
North T.an hour
I mean .. you're the ones supposed to be watching your kids .. y'all leave a plugged in treadmill just in your house when you got kids you not watching ??? Tf
Anthony M.an hour
There is something wrong with the person filming it happen...what are parents doing?
Doreen F.an hour
Parents are to blame not the treadmill.
Diana M.an hour
Ummm so who’s supervising these kids?
Connor G.an hour
School shootings every week. Safety commission?
Rosindo R.an hour
Wow! I'm pretty sure its not a toy and where are mom and dad??
Carlos A.an hour
This is a parenting issue........
Myko V.an hour
Not the manufacturers fault. Where the heck are the parents???