Safety of Peloton treadmill questioned after child death

A safety commission released this video of a little boy getting stuck under a Peloton treadmill and is calling for a recall. After dozens of cases, including a death, owners with kids and small pets are being warned to immediately stop using the exercise equipment.

04/21/2021 4:58 PM
13 comments

  • Harry P.
    18 minutes

    Watch as the machine rises and tries to eat the kid.

  • Cecilia C.
    20 minutes

    Should they recall swimming pools too It's just common sense right

  • Adrian M.
    36 minutes

    Natural selection,play with gasoline which we did and we vot burned!

  • Mark H.
    36 minutes

    This is a parenting issue but sure let’s blame the machinery.....

  • Teeney M.
    37 minutes

    ...why was no one watching these kids around a tredmill?

  • North T.
    an hour

    I mean .. you're the ones supposed to be watching your kids .. y'all leave a plugged in treadmill just in your house when you got kids you not watching ??? Tf

  • Anthony M.
    an hour

    There is something wrong with the person filming it happen...what are parents doing?

  • Doreen F.
    an hour

    Parents are to blame not the treadmill.

  • Diana M.
    an hour

    Ummm so who’s supervising these kids?

  • Connor G.
    an hour

    School shootings every week. Safety commission?

  • Rosindo R.
    an hour

    Wow! I'm pretty sure its not a toy and where are mom and dad??

  • Carlos A.
    an hour

    This is a parenting issue........

  • Myko V.
    an hour

    Not the manufacturers fault. Where the heck are the parents???

