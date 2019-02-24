San Francisco Elects Youngest School Board Member

School representation matters — that’s why this 28-year-old Latina educator fought to become the youngest elected official in San Francisco.
18 comments
Bob B.03/28/2019 12:31
Trump / Pence 2020
Roger T.03/21/2019 12:24
Oh great, a lib with inexperience.
Kyle W.03/20/2019 09:38
50% Latinos, maybe you do have an illegal immigrant problem in California.
Kyle W.03/20/2019 09:36
So, your conditioning kids to believe an ideology?
Evan R.03/10/2019 22:31
An Affirmative Action woman with third world ideas. Expect San Francisco to continue its downward spiral.
Mark H.03/10/2019 02:49
We're not supposed to identify people based on race or gender, yet she makes it clear her campaign was run by women of color. So hypocritical.
Erin R.03/08/2019 04:27
A class dedicated to racism. Sounds like a great idea.
Greg W.03/05/2019 20:12
So now white women are people of color?
Dennis M.03/04/2019 18:16
GOOGLE SANCTUARY CITIES COST
Marisela G.02/26/2019 00:42
Estamos muy orgullosos de ti Gaby
Ten Z.02/25/2019 11:21
Good 4 here... 👍
Crystal M.02/25/2019 06:42
you are amazing
Christopher J.02/25/2019 05:05
Watch your feet for feces and needles
Sevryn S.02/25/2019 03:59
Yaah I made the video or at least the back of my big bald head. Seriously though that moment with you and Jane Kim at the inauguration was one of the most tender and sweet things I’ve ever witnessed.
Tufel N.02/24/2019 18:57
Tannaz Noorani
Shamima B.02/24/2019 13:33
KEEP IT UP
Md O.02/24/2019 12:43
Hi
Md O.02/24/2019 12:42
Hi