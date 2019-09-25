Sandy Hook Victim’s Teenage Brother Running for State Senate
His younger brother was a hero during the Sandy Hook shooting. Now, J.T. Lewis has emerged as a unique Republican voice in the school safety debate as he runs for a seat in Connecticut's state Senate.
JT Lewis is running for Connecticut state Senate district 28. On December 14, 2012, the 19-year-old’s brother, Jesse, was killed during the Sandy Hook Shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. A rising sophomore at the University of Connecticut, he is a Republican, and a fierce advocate for school security. An avid supporter of Donald Trump, Lewis has emerged as a unique voice amid the so-called mass shooting generation pushing for gun control laws. In 2015, Jesse and JT’s mother Scarlett Lewis created the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement —to promote social and emotional learning. Yet, according to JT Lewis the initiative was ignored by his current challenger Republican State Sen. Tony Hwang.
“It's a waste of time trying to make America something it isn't. So, I'm focusing on things that we can actually get done which is mental health and school safety reform. I was 12 years old during the time of the shooting, I was at the nearby middle school in lockdown, in a classroom, when it all happened. Jesse actually saved nine of his classmates, my brother, the shooter entered his classroom fired a few bullets and the gun jammed, and in that interval, Jesse yelled out for his classmates to run. He saved nine of his classmates,” JT Lewis tells Brut.
The program is now taught in all 50 states and more than 80 countries. Lewis, who met with Barack Obama in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting and met with President Trump during the release of his Federal School Safety Commission's report in 2018, is hoping to bring together both sides of the aisle. While research says there’s, no evidence hardened schools are safer, if elected, the young candidate is hoping Connecticut will lead the nation to end school shootings nationwide.
MD A.10/30/2019 19:54
Hi
Peggy A.10/06/2019 08:27
Why Why why?
Irma C.10/01/2019 01:30
Brut te felicito y te comprendo el dolor que debes de sentir por perder a un hermano por una bala perdida. En mi caso estuve a punto de perder a mi hijo varón el mayor por unas balas perdidas por un grupo de policías corruptos que luego dijeron que se equivocaron. Pero no fue así porque luego yo descubrí que todo estuvo planificado por las autoridades y la prensa cooperando para vender portadas sensacionalistas. Además el origen de estas actuaciones está relacionado con las gangas de Chicago. Ya tu sabes quién está detrás de estas propagandas políticas. No voy a decirte nombres pero conozco a Hatford por una visita que tuve que hacer a un Centro de Rehabilitacion de Drogas. Como puertorriqueña que soy me preocupa el uso tan alto de jóvenes adictos drogas y contagiados de diferentes enfermedades no solo la población joven sino los adultos mayores que reciben el Seguro Social y pensiones del Army porque son perseguidos por estas jóvenes que son la mayoría extranjeras que tienen esto como un trabajo.Vienen buscando quien recibe pension para embarazarse y no tener que trabajar. Pero las autoridades las respaldam porque llegan a Puerto Rico con todas las ayudas federales aprobadas.Esto se debe investigar porque he ido a pedir ayuda para jóvenes que son de aquí y no le dan el servicio porque dicen que no hay fondos. Te deseo mucha suerte en tu campaña y estoy cien por ciento de acuerdo con tus ideologías políticas y culturales. Que Dios te bendiga y te deseo buena suerte y muchas bendiciones en tus campañas.
Taylor B.09/30/2019 16:38
This guy has the right idea.
Kevin T.09/30/2019 15:45
Next thing you know we're going to hear about how the armed guards we're scared for their life and had to shoot an unarmed middle schooler and you know what's funny I bet he'll get away with it just like the police do you guys give them guns too and they still don't stop crime actually they're responsible for more than 20000 deaths each year
Karen C.09/30/2019 05:30
Good
Jule R.09/30/2019 01:20
Sorry pal. You stink
Jaydin H.09/29/2019 20:26
I love people who look at things realistically like this guy. Wether or not you like guns they will be around forever. So instead of trying to take everyone's guns, something that will never happen, work on issues that cause gun violence.
John M.09/29/2019 19:43
I'm a supporter of the second Ammendment. To think that a supporter of the second Ammendment doesn't care about the safety of children would be completely false. I'm ashamed and horrified that these shootings occur in this country. We need to get to the root problem of it and work on that. It's not because their is an availability of guns it's because of what goes on in someone's mind. Not many people want to address that issue. Safety measures unfortunately have to be taken to protect children in schools. I'm disgusted that we live in a country where we have to do that now.
Otis D.09/29/2019 08:19
How can you dishonor his memory by being a racist as Republican? Your brother was better than you will ever be. Shameful!
Jon M.09/28/2019 14:56
Sadly, another deluded fascist.
Renzon R.09/28/2019 12:01
America is a country?. Jajajajaj America is a continent.. USA is a country.. United States of America.
Andrew S.09/27/2019 22:18
Do Alice training
Gregory G.09/27/2019 19:56
It's been 20 years since Columbine and we still have schools that have not hardened thier entrances!!!
Blake C.09/27/2019 19:22
You cant get rid of guns so yes the answer is locked doors and armed guards
Kelvin W.09/27/2019 12:10
So half dont understand the point of the video and the other half knows what he's trying to say 🤔🤔🤔🤔
Hector B.09/27/2019 03:19
Go for it kid , you got my vote
Ryan K.09/27/2019 02:08
Treason
Herman A.09/27/2019 02:05
A gun country and a lot of murderers too.
Terri W.09/27/2019 00:05
Wow.