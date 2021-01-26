back

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: from Trump defender to a governor bid

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas. This was her tenure as Trump's longest-serving press secretary...

01/26/2021 5:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:58

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders: from Trump defender to a governor bid

  2. 1:42

    Former Navy SEAL's reaction to the transgender's ban

  3. 4:28

    Donald Trump will lose his source of pride: NYC's Wollman Rink

  4. 4:15

    President Biden calls for unity in inaugural address

  5. 5:48

    The life of Jon Ossoff

  6. 4:25

    America's complicated history with religion and politics

52 comments

  • Lance d.
    14 minutes

    She didn't answer one question

  • Martin C.
    14 minutes

    🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮💩💩💩💩💩💩

  • Henry J.
    16 minutes

    Trump's lying mouth piece should find a whole, and disappear into it.

  • Yelesom N.
    19 minutes

    I hope the state of Arkansas votes this filth out of the state...

  • Laura H.
    20 minutes

    🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻

  • Chris V.
    20 minutes

    Take one for the team sarah

  • Rob J.
    22 minutes

    Yo sloth dude from the movie “goonies “ ...we got a girl for you

  • Bart B.
    25 minutes

    Oh hell no..... Trump sending in his Goons.

  • Antonio A.
    37 minutes

    There's a stupid

  • Jeanette C.
    37 minutes

    OK a bone a dog OK 👌

  • John N.
    39 minutes

    Pig

  • Felipe P.
    an hour

    🤮

  • Bonnie M.
    an hour

    Go girl

  • Tania M.
    an hour

    Liar ! The face of Hunchback of Notre Dame but an evil one!

  • Bernice C.
    an hour

    Have you seen her campaign commercials? She is all smiles with a video of Trump, yea good way to get elected.

  • Susan D.
    an hour

    🤢🤮

  • Maureen P.
    an hour

    Thoughts and prayers to Arkansas

  • Mario O.
    an hour

    He is a dumb and idiot person ah and a liar 🤥 so she is just a cult follower

  • Jonathan C.
    an hour

    America is a better place without Trump and his lapdogs!

  • David T.
    an hour

    Saran Wrap Hug A Piggy - Slanders is running for Governor af Arkansas? Hahahahahaha hahahahaha hahahahaha hahahahahahahaha hahahahaha... What am I lagging about? She could win in that State!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.