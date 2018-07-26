Sarah Huckabee Sanders is "Tight on Time"

Sarah Huckabee Sanders never seems to have enough time for questions from White House correspondents. 🤔
108 comments
محمد ا.08/29/2018 09:36
That when you dont have answer for question
Al S.08/28/2018 01:39
She kinda reminds me of the white rabbit in "Alice in wonderland"...
Eldar H.08/27/2018 09:21
What a joke
الاستاذ ت.08/26/2018 07:00
She is very acclerate in your response to the question
Ejaz H.08/25/2018 18:07
What's the fun in holding this briefing when you don't want to answer questions.
ابراهيم م.08/25/2018 12:21
Mrs Sorry.....All the time she is hurry ....Change her
حسن ا.08/23/2018 06:49
Hhhhhhhhh
Salah S.08/22/2018 06:36
هذه الشخصيات تتصرف هكذا حتى تظهر بانها شيء مهم لازم ما حدا يسألها بتعود تبطل مستعجلة وبتحكي لحالا
Alaa N.08/20/2018 23:19
The nodes are in the same neck.
حسين ا.08/20/2018 06:58
She is always in a hurry .All her answers are quiet short and mysterious. All the time she is nervous with a clear lack in self_confi dence.Change her ، though she is so charming. We want a more relaxed beauti ful woman ..Thanks
Nannou E.08/18/2018 06:04
Et tjrs avec le même colier et les mm boucles 😎
Med F.08/17/2018 08:47
💩💩💩💩💩💩💩
Chenouf F.08/16/2018 13:19
خير من ولد عباس
Prashanth A.08/15/2018 16:27
So what...she can't be feeding fodder to all the fanrasies of fake news...she just does her job telling what is true and what us needed and keeps moving on
Elmatador E.08/14/2018 16:39
Not much different from the crazy racial Trump
Abdiqani A.08/10/2018 03:16
Poor women. I woder has she ever looked herself in the mirror.
Kenya S.08/08/2018 13:59
I have a few questions Sarah. 1. Why is the President asking for money to build that "Wall" when he said that Mexico would pay for it? 2. Why is he slamming companies for moving out of the country when his own products are not made in America? 3. Are we ever going to see his tax returns? I am curious to learn how his tax reform affects his family. 4. How is Melania's platform on bullying being affected by her husband's constant cyber and verbal attacks on others? I could keep going, however I know that you are short on time. Thanks Girlfriend!
Barron G.08/05/2018 15:04
Because liberals ask the same questions again & again ... what a crying child
Ahcene D.08/03/2018 10:49
the " We are tight on time " took the whole press conference time Lol
Luis A.08/03/2018 00:30
She is a Trump fanatic being use and control by fake religious people ... she is the ultimate weapon of mass destruction .. can someone agree “ she is a suicide bomber “