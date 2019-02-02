Seattle's Homelessness Crisis

Seattle's homeless crisis is getting worse each year. 😮 It's why local volunteers brave freezing nights to access the needs of those living in the streets.
Lis K.03/01/2019 05:01
Engang sagde man, at USA er mulighedernes land. Det holder stadig, tænk bare på, hvem USA har valgt til præsident. Men I er ikke alene, både i Europa og USA, hjælper man kun de rigeste og lader de fattige og arbejdsløse passe sig selv, det burde være lige omvendt, for de rige skal nok klare sig.
غادة ع.03/01/2019 03:40
الازمه لا تحل بس بالمعونات وانما هناك خلل في المنظومه الاقتصاديه التي تدار بها البلاد يجب ان تحل حتى تحل مشكلتهم
Othman A.02/27/2019 08:07
Oh my God there are lots of people homeless.!!
Lucy P.02/27/2019 04:55
look, can you tag millie? And Edwin in case you're facebook friends
Ahmet S.02/26/2019 22:03
Kapitalis sistem out men
Rashid I.02/25/2019 23:42
Keep good work going👌
Iniasi T.02/21/2019 11:48
Em so proud of you guys for all the effort you guys put just to keep somebody warm through the night..
Bill R.02/19/2019 16:41
I see someone explain to me how ?
Tracey H.02/15/2019 01:13
How can $1 billion not prevent homelessness? That equals $83k per person. That's a house where I come from!!!
Gordie A.02/11/2019 11:30
Go CSC!
UjjWal P.02/09/2019 01:59
It might be due to an increasing number of migrants too !!
Haşim S.02/08/2019 18:18
Stupid nation
Joann F.02/07/2019 04:16
Wow not right
Joann F.02/07/2019 04:15
Sad
Chafik A.02/06/2019 23:04
Bian
Jimmy B.02/05/2019 05:29
Computer programmers, nurses, electricians, welders, doctors, nurses, and other professions are some that thrive in seattle..or so am told.
David B.02/05/2019 04:12
And you guys want spend money bringing illegals rather than getting these people off the street
Wicahpi G.02/04/2019 15:03
yoo is that you at 24 secs?
Elena V.02/04/2019 04:16
Seattle is very expensive to live in, ridiculously high cost to rent
Patty A.02/03/2019 17:32
add san francisco to this list