Seattle's Homelessness Crisis

Seattle's homeless crisis is getting worse each year. 😮 It's why local volunteers brave freezing nights to access the needs of those living in the streets.

02/02/2019 8:01 PM
  • 518.3k
  • 36

26 comments

  • Lis K.
    03/01/2019 05:01

    Engang sagde man, at USA er mulighedernes land. Det holder stadig, tænk bare på, hvem USA har valgt til præsident. Men I er ikke alene, både i Europa og USA, hjælper man kun de rigeste og lader de fattige og arbejdsløse passe sig selv, det burde være lige omvendt, for de rige skal nok klare sig.

  • غادة ع.
    03/01/2019 03:40

    الازمه لا تحل بس بالمعونات وانما هناك خلل في المنظومه الاقتصاديه التي تدار بها البلاد يجب ان تحل حتى تحل مشكلتهم

  • Othman A.
    02/27/2019 08:07

    Oh my God there are lots of people homeless.!!

  • Lucy P.
    02/27/2019 04:55

    look, can you tag millie? And Edwin in case you're facebook friends

  • Ahmet S.
    02/26/2019 22:03

    Kapitalis sistem out men

  • Rashid I.
    02/25/2019 23:42

    Keep good work going👌

  • Iniasi T.
    02/21/2019 11:48

    Em so proud of you guys for all the effort you guys put just to keep somebody warm through the night..

  • Bill R.
    02/19/2019 16:41

    I see someone explain to me how ?

  • Tracey H.
    02/15/2019 01:13

    How can $1 billion not prevent homelessness? That equals $83k per person. That's a house where I come from!!!

  • Gordie A.
    02/11/2019 11:30

    Go CSC!

  • UjjWal P.
    02/09/2019 01:59

    It might be due to an increasing number of migrants too !!

  • Haşim S.
    02/08/2019 18:18

    Stupid nation

  • Joann F.
    02/07/2019 04:16

    Wow not right

  • Joann F.
    02/07/2019 04:15

    Sad

  • Chafik A.
    02/06/2019 23:04

    Bian

  • Jimmy B.
    02/05/2019 05:29

    Computer programmers, nurses, electricians, welders, doctors, nurses, and other professions are some that thrive in seattle..or so am told.

  • David B.
    02/05/2019 04:12

    And you guys want spend money bringing illegals rather than getting these people off the street

  • Wicahpi G.
    02/04/2019 15:03

    yoo is that you at 24 secs?

  • Elena V.
    02/04/2019 04:16

    Seattle is very expensive to live in, ridiculously high cost to rent

  • Patty A.
    02/03/2019 17:32

    add san francisco to this list