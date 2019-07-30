Seesaws at Border Bring People Together
These seesaws at the U.S.-Mexico border are connecting people and families through play. This architecture professor created the installation as a form of protest and to show how actions have direct consequences.
A beautiful reminder that we are connected
Architect Ronald Rael installed 3 pink seesaws on the U.S.-Mexico border between Sunland Park, New Mexico and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. The Teeter-Totter Wall was originally designed in 2009 by Rael and Virginia San Fratello. They drew the design of the “Teeter-Totter Wall” for the book “Borderwall as Architecture,” which UC-Berkeley said uses “humor and inventiveness to address the futility of building barriers.” Ten years later, their conceptual drawings became reality.
“What is done on one side has an impact on the other. And that is what a seesaw does, it goes up and goes down. Exactly that. It's really sad that something like a barrier separates us… because there are Mexicans on that side of the border, just as there are Americans on this side, and to wonder what we can do to see each other. Beautiful reminder that we are connected: what happens on one side impacts the other. Here at the wall — well we felt something very beautiful because to live with those on the other side and spend and enjoy a moment — well it's very nice for us. Civilization is nothing without the support & understanding between neighbors & nations,” Ronald Rael shares.
They installed it to connect and unify children at the border according to the UC Press. Rael says the seesaws are a symbol of how actions have direct consequences on the other side. Pink seesaws were installed between a fence separating the United States from Mexico to encourage people on both sides to meet up and have some fun. There was “no advance planning for participants on the Mexico side of the fence,” the university said. In an Instagram post, Rael said the event was “filled with joy, excitement and togetherness at the border wall.”
Christian O.2 days
All im thinking about rn are catapults 🤦♂️
Sara M.2 days
If you want family’s to connect then take the wall down! 😂
Christopher M.3 days
Separating people thag come into the country legally and illegally. 🤔🤔
Joe S.3 days
❤️❤️❤️
Hector M.4 days
See sawi. Drugs and kids over the border trust me from experience
Ronald G.4 days
This is wrong and saying the wrong message
Billy S.4 days
Stay on your own side
Tim L.5 days
It's sad that the wall separates us, she says. It's called keeping our country safe. When you have an open border, you don't just let the "good people" in, but also the bad ones as well. And for that we get called "racist". (Smh)
Gabriel V.5 days
Do see how dirty the Mexico side is
Josh D.5 days
...this is what we were talking about yesterday.
John H.5 days
Funny, hey mexico, what did you install at your southern border and why?
Timothy M.5 days
Anyone else thinking catapult?
Jeremy B.6 days
But the Americans went to Mexico legally..the Mexicans came to the usa illegally.. theres a difference
Benito S.6 days
Muy buena iniciativa....!!! 👏👏👏👏
Bob S.6 days
Super long See-Saw, considering Juarez isn't on the New Mexico border.... It's on the Texas border
Chris K.7 days
Brick in the wall
Eric R.7 days
That beautiful wall y so useful. I love it. Trump 2020
Lance D.12/11/2019 22:37
All you got to do is simply go through the process to become legal and bam your in.
Forrest P.12/10/2019 18:47
Why is one side clean and the other a dump?
David E.12/10/2019 03:32
This is not how Nations work 🤣🤣🤣 if another country does something most of the time it doesn't effect anyone but that country...