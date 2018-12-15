back
Self-Defense Skills for Transgender Youth
For members of the trans community, learning self-defense isn't so much an option — as a matter of life and death. Special thanks to Center for Anti-Violence Education (CAE).
12/15/2018 8:01 PMupdated: 04/04/2019 2:59 PM
- 749.0k
- 3.0k
- 126
92 comments
Jon C.12/07/2019 08:41
People wonder why I hate religion... Just reading some of these comments makes me want go do some face punching. I'm obviously not religious but mathew 7:1 "do not judge or you will be judged" and I guarantee each of you has something worth burning in your functional hell for.
Kara D.01/03/2019 22:00
Hate to break it to you guys but transgender people are not the only ones who are being attacked
Shamar K.01/01/2019 01:41
Okay
Agustín C.01/01/2019 01:17
Wacalaaaa
Sara F.12/31/2018 21:37
Good hope more freaks are taken out .
Patrick L.12/31/2018 21:11
I hope they DOUBLE that amount in 2019 or maybe make it 100
Jon C.12/31/2018 19:25
They need self defense so they could whack somebody who does not want to abide to their made up persona..
Elysse S.12/31/2018 19:12
Please guys... just get a gun... seriously xD I sware it’s waaaay more accurate and learning how to shoot will take you 63929271 times less
Marco E.12/31/2018 18:44
Aja si buena suerte gringos retrasados, se les olvido mencionar que los negros son más propensos a que los maten otros negros, y estan reduciendo todos los casos a "los mataron por ser trans" obviando todas los implicaciones de los casos, vayan a hacer propaganda de mierda a otro lado como mmm no se, Africa, porque ahi los negros oprimidos tratan MUY bien a los homosexuales y trans, se los aseguro, los recibirán con los brazos abiertos
Diego A.12/31/2018 08:49
We live in a civilized society so let's start being civil to one another, very well said.
Narutoo H.12/30/2018 23:02
Gay or straight or transgender or whatever....if you are a problematic drama firestarter person.....you will eventually die. You mess with the wrong person ....you die. Being transgender has nothing to do with the problem.
Ale L.12/30/2018 22:59
Have you ever wonder why they where killed, like thinking outside the box, maybe is not just for hate, maybe they did something really bad, I know lots of them very good persons but also know tons of them and they aren't so...
Diane M.12/30/2018 12:45
Sad that one needs to learn self defense against prejudicial & ignorant people
San A.12/30/2018 09:34
Wtf the comments on this post are horrible.
Paul B.12/30/2018 05:15
They need help with this mental illness
Veronica P.12/29/2018 21:18
Am not gonna judge leave that to the creator God..
Kauany C.12/29/2018 20:25
More than 100 trans people were killed in Brazil :/
Malik E.12/29/2018 15:52
Nice
Casey O.12/29/2018 03:41
Looks like one of those mental institution’s group therapy session exercises. Come stomp on balsa wood block and slap pillows to take out frustrations. The frustration that guys identifying as women will have someone see their beard growing. Bruhhhh Do you. Just understand addressing mental health and stability is more important and loving yourself how you were created, not trying to make yourself happy by getting other people to accept your changes. Just find peace with yourself before attacking others with different opinion. This whole battle of acceptance really should be the battle to accept others opinions without trying to change them. This goes for everyone. Why attack anyone who is different? Mind yoyr business and don’t aggravate someone who doesn’t believe your ideals.
Fernando S.12/28/2018 23:44
God created Adam & Eve, not Adam & Steve