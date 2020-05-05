back
Sen. Chuck Schumer demands more testing for coronavirus
"Why on Earth is there not a plan for the whole country, not just the president and the White House?" Sen. Chuck Schumer called for the Trump administration to ramp up testing nationwide amid the coronavirus crisis.
05/05/2020 1:39 PM
- New
15 comments
Edgar T.10 minutes
Democrats blind little lemmings.
Lloyd L.16 minutes
Why Schumer don't care that is why he's been on vacation for the whole year
Jaime G.17 minutes
DUMBOCRATS always think they can do better just look at the fked up areas they govern, they are full of shyt!
Jose R.21 minutes
And why are clinics and hospitals EMPTY
Brut23 minutes
Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 testing:
Wendi R.25 minutes
Ok a test only proves at this time and place you are not sick, tomorrow you might be and 2 how is it the president fault if theres not enough tests? Wouldn't that lay on the shoulders of the people that make the tests?
Don H.27 minutes
How will a test improve our situation? Lay it out for us ....
Ursula K.31 minutes
Thank you for this informative update. Irregardless of who is president, it is important to increase the number of daily tests being done to try and limit the strain on the health care network. It is also so important to monitor the state of affairs as restrictions are being lifted. Be kind to yourselves and others. All the best.
Zach C.37 minutes
Are you going to post his tweets from back in February that attacked Trump for shutting down Chinese nationals from coming to the US?
Ronald P.37 minutes
There is a difference between need and want. It's not a lie. You are lying.
Saileu Z.44 minutes
This president is a totally a joke 🤣
Keith P.44 minutes
It seems like Republicans won't understand thy severity of this virus until the county opens back up and half of their families are wiped out.
Paul S.an hour
Although trump keeps saying that the US has done more tests than anyone else (which is true) they place 30th for tests per million residents. They have a LONG way to go.
Lloyd L.an hour
Isn't it time to go on vacation again
Bill M.an hour
A$$HOLE