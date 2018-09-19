Senator Calls Out Indifference To Kavanaugh Charges

Donald Trump and house appliances
The life of Charlize Theron
History of the birth control pill
Timeline: The White House's coronavirus death estimate
The life of John Lewis
Meet RBG — Feminist and Civil Rights Icon
Grandstanding!
Using fake rape for political gain is not funny. No evidence and he went through 6 fbi background checks. I support real victims.
Women shut up. How's that for ya
This woman look stupid .
💩🤪
The good ole boys run the government...so why not be out raged...women can't speak out cause the men must wear pink panties too cause they know so much about us as women...
Here is what I think first it is politically motivated second she wants Fame and 3rd she probably had a boring life and she lacked attention
عالیببو
Lying democrats u shut up n stop demonizing good descent people for ur own political gain. What goes around comes around. Ur time will come n ur children will be paying for ur selfishness n lies just to get what u want. U
Thank God for President Trump n Brett will be confirm no matter how u liars, crazy democrats do to prevent. God is in our side.
STFU !!!! you are beyond stupid along w/ these disgusting democrats 😕
Us 3% have
What an idiot we have in Hawaii
lol how convenient to come out about it now sounds fimaliar
Tell Hillary to shut up and defend Bill’s victims......
Rhat guys looks creepy anyway
So judging by what she’s saying it sounds like “stand up and step up”=say you did it
Hypocrite
How come it took 36 years to remember this. why don't they look at the police report oh because there isn't one
allegations are not facts what happened to due process?
are people now guilty before proven innocent?
democrats don’t seem to care for the rule of law and fairness if it’s not their views then discredit them?
that’s why i just switched parties .
facts people not publicity stunts and ih he did do it prison it’s that simple but give him his due process as everyone else in the country and have a judge decide.
Bla. Bla bla
62 comments
Vicky P.09/30/2018 21:50
Grandstanding!
Joab K.09/30/2018 17:26
Using fake rape for political gain is not funny. No evidence and he went through 6 fbi background checks. I support real victims.
Danny N.09/29/2018 22:30
Women shut up. How's that for ya
Fineasi F.09/29/2018 07:28
This woman look stupid .
Richard K.09/27/2018 19:09
💩🤪
Tamara R.09/25/2018 21:58
The good ole boys run the government...so why not be out raged...women can't speak out cause the men must wear pink panties too cause they know so much about us as women...
PJ P.09/25/2018 21:50
Here is what I think first it is politically motivated second she wants Fame and 3rd she probably had a boring life and she lacked attention
Naser K.09/25/2018 04:19
عالیببو
Jocel K.09/25/2018 01:52
Lying democrats u shut up n stop demonizing good descent people for ur own political gain. What goes around comes around. Ur time will come n ur children will be paying for ur selfishness n lies just to get what u want. U Thank God for President Trump n Brett will be confirm no matter how u liars, crazy democrats do to prevent. God is in our side.
Gilbert J.09/24/2018 04:28
STFU !!!! you are beyond stupid along w/ these disgusting democrats 😕
Alec O.09/24/2018 04:09
Us 3% have
Heralio H.09/23/2018 19:58
What an idiot we have in Hawaii
Bones U.09/23/2018 04:54
lol how convenient to come out about it now sounds fimaliar
Anthony R.09/23/2018 03:24
Tell Hillary to shut up and defend Bill’s victims......
Ballen S.09/23/2018 02:37
Rhat guys looks creepy anyway
Dylan M.09/23/2018 02:37
So judging by what she’s saying it sounds like “stand up and step up”=say you did it
Paul S.09/22/2018 21:26
Hypocrite
Rick F.09/22/2018 21:11
How come it took 36 years to remember this. why don't they look at the police report oh because there isn't one
Gloria C.09/22/2018 07:51
allegations are not facts what happened to due process? are people now guilty before proven innocent? democrats don’t seem to care for the rule of law and fairness if it’s not their views then discredit them? that’s why i just switched parties . facts people not publicity stunts and ih he did do it prison it’s that simple but give him his due process as everyone else in the country and have a judge decide.
Paul M.09/22/2018 03:10
Bla. Bla bla