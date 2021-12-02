back
Senator calls out Republicans' "sanctity of life" message
“Do not lecture us about the sanctity of life, when 100 people every single day are losing their lives to guns.” Senator Chris Murphy had a message for his colleagues opposing abortion to protect the “sanctity of life”...
12/02/2021 1:56 PMupdated: 12/02/2021 1:58 PM
1 comment
Ramina A.12 minutes
President had been informed blah,blah,blah. We should ban guns blah,blah,blah. Blah,blah will keep on going with theses politicians. Nothing is going to change.