Senator Sasse on free speech

Watch for Sasse in the future. He could flip Dem votes. Easily.
this is a contradiction to itself......if the republic works because "we come together to defend eachothers right to say things we differ about"...."and it's not helpful to call the press the enemy of the people".....BUT....".journalist should be fired" because he dosnt like what they say??????
Y'all can say what ya want. CNN has been caught red handed feeding BS. To those that wants to be fed BS. And anyone has the right to say n believe in what they want. But when the News starts feeding lies n BS for " ratings" is more propaganda. Oh n BS = lies straight up lies. After CNN has tried everyway they could to destroy the President. And I guess it's Trump's fault that. CNN lied and turned to straight up lying for "ratings"= propaganda. Luckily the American people are smarter then the people in Germany after WWI. We didn't fall for the BS propaganda. N smart enough to see the true facism n ignorance.
The President of the United States can't declare war on Journalists because they write about him or about his insane tweets. The problem with the press being barred from press briefings is that things are said at these briefings that must be reported unedited. The White House may be his residence but anything involving the country isn't Trump's private life, it is our business. That White House belongs to all of us, at least certain sections do. So when access is denied , the press are attacked and only one Republican leaning outlet is allowed then whatever information released isn't news it is propaganda.
That is how it worked and still works in communist countries.
"There should be journalistic ethics and integrity. Journalistic agencies and media organizations should admit when they make mistakes and they should offer corrections and should fire people."
The same should be said for politicians, buuuuuuuuut...
Then who would staff fox news?
I feel like that was cut to serve a purpose 🤔
The first amendment give him the president the right to say what he likes as well! It does protect hate speech by the way folks and if u don't like it choose not to listen!
First and Second amendment are quite similar, in essence. You have the right to bear your weapon of choice, be it words or guns; however, you have no right to harm or even kill someone with them.
*the democracy
Here is where you are wrong, "the only way the republic can work". American is NOT supposed to be a republic, its supposed to be a Democracy.
So, "to the republic for which it stands" is wrong and a lie. Yet america moves like a republic.
Come over to the liberal side
Bill Clinton created this mess by creating right wing radio and TV.
Some of ya are nutty. First amendment huh? If CNN can recycle a Russia narrative they themselves call b.s. on why can't Trump wrestle a fake dude with CNN over his face?
How we gonna defend each others rights when we got none in the first place ☕🐸
pfft Nebbish. Beat iowa & then we'll talk
I figured you would enjoy this
This young man is a very smart person. He is a Republican, but that does not bother me. I believe he will be on a presidential ballot within the next 8 years.
Repugs own the 700 club, Alex Jones, Breitbart, Dan Savage, Rush Limbaugh all lying for ratings broadcasters. They gaslight everything so people have no clue what to believe. Clean up your own party Sen. Then we can talk.
The first amendment does not provide for slander or libel as "protected speech". There's a difference between "difference of opinion" or "crappy journalism" and intentionally lying about someone. I think that's the real problem here....American media outlets intentionally lie for ratings.
