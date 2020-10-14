back
Senators ask Amy Coney Barrett softball questions at hearing
"Do you play any instruments?" Some senators kept it casual when they asked Amy Coney Barrett questions at her confirmation hearing.
10/14/2020 9:59 PM
35 comments
Gina G.2 hours
🤷♀️
Judith P.3 hours
Seriously? "Do you play a musical instrument?" " do you speak a foreign language". Why not just ask her what her zodiac sign is or what is her favorite color or a tough question like can she count backwaters from 10?
Dan B.5 hours
Republicans’ questions seem so childish. They just had to ask something to run the show. No serious questions. Why judges robs are black? Do you speak a foreign language? Lolllll The US quickly moving towards a full oligarchy, well done!!
Pat D.6 hours
Nana what concern is this nomination to you you live in Canada. Complain about your own politics.
Lea H.8 hours
Woah Tough questions ... 🤷♀️ how did she manage ! .. do you play a musical instrument ????
James J.9 hours
The liberals are butthurt because Trump picked her. They wanted to wait until after the election. They are trying to say its illegal for what Trump is doing. But Trump did what the Constitution said. So the liberals ate just sore losers like they are
Bernard O.11 hours
Give the republican senators a vasectomy..
Mel O.11 hours
Republicans forgot some math questions like what is 2+2 or is circle round ....Or if she is left handed or right handed....or if she does any painting..... These are the questions that really proves her qualifications. And the dumb democrats, they ask questions as if she would really answer.
Doorosen R.11 hours
She's a Worst Judge there's lots more good qualifications Judge than Her 😠😠😡
James D.12 hours
They are all trump idiots hope they lose there seats in the election.
Monica O.14 hours
"Do you speak any foreign languages?" Really? He thinks that's an important question for someone who may affect our lives for the next 30 or 40 years? Just lobbing an easy question, since she's doing so badly with the real questions!
Forget C.14 hours
Softball game to kill time as they wait to vote in favor. Who would have thought that Trump would be privileged to choose 3 Associate Justices of the SCOTUS all in his first term? 🤔🤔
Chris N.14 hours
I enjoy the part when they joked around about baseball, that was great use of their time.
Cat S.14 hours
Makes me want to 🤮
Tom M.15 hours
STFU Cruz!
Richard G.15 hours
Garland
Chazz L.15 hours
Judge Jerry has better qualifications and resume! Amy is unqualified for the lifetime appointment. Let her get judicial training and opinions in the Appellate Courts. This is not training on the job!!
Donna A.16 hours
He is worthless
Nana C.16 hours
Serious questions only please. This woman had just enough intelligence to pass the bar. Not enough to answer serious questions. WAY out of her league. But not enough to accept whatever bribe the Republicans are presently offering. Don’t just believe me, but the thousands of her law alumni in opposition to her appointment. Trump must have grabbed her by the p#%^y!
Carol D.16 hours
And their on full display , porker Cruz and the the rest of the clan clearly allow the rest of the world their mental status and ability to govern in a sane capable and safe way. What a joke , the questions asked of her by them ...great for the comedic community , cant wait..