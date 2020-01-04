Several states temporarily ban abortion amid the COVID-19 crisis
Its you body but consider using birthcontrol .
Stop 🛑 f*%kin duh 🙄 crazy 🐣
a$$ “women” how about we just abort these trash a$$ “women” 🗑. It’s your fault you out here unprotected. Abort yourselves, not these babies.
Close all of them thàt is legal murder..
States are now doing science experiments on fetuses! Viruses change DNA Remember the Zika virus and what it does to the fetus! Forcing the birth of a child with multiple problems, is just plain evil! The trauma the parents would have to go through watching that child suffer when it could have gone to heaven! Who really is the monster?
Try keeping ur drawers on
Do you know how to use birth control
It's essential because you are a hoe
As if we don't have enough deaths already.Abortions should be banned.Adoption is a much better solution.
So is cancer but they are canceling much needed surgeries for cancer patients as well. It is sad for all people needing surgery not just abortion procedures. There is a bigger picture here. All in need of surgery are not getting their surgery.
By "need it" you mean if the pregnancy threatens their life ?
Why didn't you have it and just adopt it out instead of killing it you dumb ignorant person
Doesn’t this Virus come in handy for those States...🤬
She didnt want to live with a man who was abusive but she was rather willing to bang him in bed .. wow🤟
She did right people keep having these unwanted souls who become lost souls filled with hate and no matter how good you raised your little angel can come in contact with a lost soul and there be 2 lives gone and countless families to suffer theses lost children should not be born into a unwanted life if you disagree walk into any inner city ghetto
Bum sex is the best ! Thanks 😊
Yeah it was very essential for you to take a life,You are glad that your mother didnt felt abortion was essential for her,Atleast next time use your brain before choosing your partner so that you dont have to have another essential abortion
Shouldn’t of been with an abusive person to begin with, least wise having sex with them.
Abortion is essential for the "convenience" of selfish people. This woman is only thinking of what is essential to her comfort when she should be considering what is essential to the baby she made.
No you idiot, use protection rather than killing a life. Protection cost less than $1 for your fun session/ pleasure.
But you selfish cnts wouldnt understand coz its always about you.
