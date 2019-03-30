back
Sex Work Decriminalized in New York?
Will New York become the first state to decriminalize sex work? The answer is yes — if it was up to this group of advocates, lawmakers, and sex workers fighting to push through legislation to improve the lives of people in the sex trades.
03/30/2019 9:57 AMupdated: 04/03/2019 12:48 PM
45 comments
Tim H.05/31/2019 20:58
Raise the penalty this is not good that our young people or children see these sort of things it lowers morals this country can will survive without sex workers should be prohibited
Mike Y.05/28/2019 18:46
so you only want what you feel should be legal to be legalized but what others say should be illegal means nothing to you ? if you want your opinions heard and recognized then the opposition has that same right to expect the same from you - not justice this issue but any issue
Stan B.05/27/2019 12:33
Like drugs it wouldn’t exist if there wasn’t a demand The pitcher is as guilty as the catcher if that’s the road you chose to go down
Mike W.05/26/2019 02:48
Idiots
Dawn M.05/25/2019 03:42
Dummies!!!!
Jose O.05/24/2019 03:54
I thought sex workers were victims?
Eddie R.05/23/2019 21:53
We live in a sick world.
Patrick M.05/22/2019 19:13
What next? Pedophilia? Ooh yeah, child sex rings are a thing pretty much everywhere in the world.... But seriously, what next? Ho401k's? Free health insurance for hookers? Making it illegal to refer to them as hookers?
Frank B.05/21/2019 11:30
So when a Pimp or a Customer beats them to a pulp we can call it occupational hazard. In reality this is New York creating another tax revenue stream
Eileen G.05/16/2019 19:15
True Sex in the City, wonder if there will be cameras. What is the going tax rate on organized sex? I guess some politicians will have to increase the sex cover up fund.
Eileen G.05/16/2019 17:40
Lamar R.05/16/2019 11:15
Decriminalizing sex workers will lower sex crimes against women and children by 40% ! That alone should be enough for de criminalization
Candy B.05/15/2019 01:20
New York is going down the tubes!
Clifton T.05/13/2019 19:56
Well if it's with someone you don't like, it's work
Joe T.05/12/2019 20:43
Legalize freaky circus sex? Ok 😂
David D.05/11/2019 23:58
And then they will be taxed like the rest of us lol
William F.05/10/2019 05:46
Is Paducah in Kentucky?
Tommy M.05/08/2019 02:09
The worlds oldest profession!
Alec D.05/06/2019 17:27
Dont loiter maybe?
Patrick B.05/05/2019 22:37
Are they trying to decriminalize sex work or sexual harassment? The ME TOO movement has decimated the ranks of high powered democrat donors. If it’s legal to sell sex, wouldn’t it be legal to ask to buy it? Maybe offer a promotion or a movie part?