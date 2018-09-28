back
Sexual Assault Survivors Confront Sen. Flake
After this emotional confrontation with sexual assault survivors — Sen. Flake called for delaying the Senate's vote on confirming Brett Kavanaugh until the FBI investigates the sexual assault allegations tied to the judge.
09/28/2018 5:12 PM
- 342.2k
- 372
- 104
87 comments
Sebrena R.10/01/2018 22:24
The democrats are the ones making it harder on women by using that poor woman to further their agenda. Dr. Ford was most likely assaulted by someone but not this man.
Sebrena R.10/01/2018 22:22
I saw his testimony. This man is not guilty. Period!
Thomas L.10/01/2018 00:17
Guess these same tactics don’t apply to Bill Clinton, Kieth Ellison, Cory Booker or Ted Kennedy...hmmmmmm....
Scott G.10/01/2018 00:03
Gutless turd.
Billy J.09/30/2018 22:24
They weren’t there
James J.09/30/2018 20:24
Shut up.
Juan P.09/30/2018 19:12
Everything is sexual assault nowadays.
Patricia M.09/30/2018 17:14
I really don't believe that every woman who confronts a man claiming to be a sexual assault victim should be raised up on some pedestal. There are many men who are sexual assault victims themselves and they know first hand what that means. Confronting people like this is only your feeble attempt at gaining some semblance of POWER over someone else. Take your anger to the one who victimized you and leave these poor guys alone. They've done nothing to you.
Artūrs A.09/30/2018 16:39
it's oll about money!!! 😔
Ashley S.09/30/2018 15:25
It was the correct thing to do for sure. This is for all the real women who have had real assaults. I hope men will take their stand one day as well. Or do women feel the double standard that men shouldn’t report. But I agree with how she handled her self. I would have lost it and had an assault charge
Derek S.09/30/2018 12:43
That time of the month for somebody.......
Anna C.09/30/2018 11:24
Great acting
Anna C.09/30/2018 11:21
Works for soros
Apollo S.09/30/2018 06:30
These so called “public servants” dont care about us. They all care about is their money.
Jose L.09/30/2018 04:10
🙄
Austin C.09/30/2018 03:48
LOL
Riley T.09/30/2018 03:30
In exactly what way is Kavanaugh a rapist? There is no evidence. In fact, whatever evidence we have thus far goes directly against what Dr Ford is saying. Kavanaugh is innocent so why are we treating him as a rapist when there is no evidence to corroborate the claim?
Ashley S.09/30/2018 02:53
I'm starting to believe this me to movement is going to make real cases of sexual assault become not true because these stories which I believe alot not all of them are just that stories because we still live with the mentally a woman's word is factual when she says something without even hearing him making him guilty from jump and being in the public eye makes it worse someone can have a true story about what happened to them but because they need more they pay other women for the same story I'm not saying these women are lying but how is it that a movement starts then big names start dropping
Dylan P.09/30/2018 00:29
I’m glad she realizes she doesn’t matter makes our lives a lot easier now shut up and go home
Kathy K.09/29/2018 23:29
No backbone.