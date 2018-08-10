She created a newspaper to help former inmates re-enter society

"RISE" up! She created a newspaper aimed at helping inmates leaving prison get access to jobs, housing, and health care. 🙌
Ricky L.08/26/2018 21:08
And yet the rate of crims reoffending has not dropped... Just another con...
Antoinette B.08/20/2018 00:27
Great initiative based on love for humankind. Be blessed sister. The world needs more people like you who is willing to help the fallen. Give them hope!!!
Anurag M.08/19/2018 11:39
JAI SHREE RADHE RADHE JEE
Cassandra M.08/16/2018 10:45
"I get to do what I love full time, somebody believes in me". Man, it broke my heart. Good for her!
Lee R.08/15/2018 15:06
We need more people like Tracy in the word.
Shawn S.08/15/2018 01:23
Amen that's awesome
RISE -.08/14/2018 17:21
Thank you everyone for your support! Be sure to check out https://www.riseupnews.org for more info about RISE and our mission.
Robert D.08/13/2018 01:09
Congratulations, good luck going forward
Jenay A.08/12/2018 16:41
is your paper in the Talbert Houses yet?
Jon B.08/12/2018 03:17
That's awesome what you are doing you have a beautiful heart
Laura G.08/12/2018 00:31
Hey sweetheart
Natalie F.08/11/2018 21:11
you should work for them
Brittney M.08/11/2018 14:16
I wonder how would you get rise in your county if you don't have it?
Andrea L.08/11/2018 12:20
This is so awesome, thanks for sharing!
Lamont Y.08/11/2018 06:23
KUDOS , TRACY BRUMFELD !!!
Patricia R.08/11/2018 04:36
You're an angel.. thank you..
Malcolm D.08/11/2018 03:37
Amazing job Tracy
Tracy B.08/10/2018 19:06
Thank you Amie for sharing my story; I truly hope it inspires others and gives hope to anyone struggling with addiction and/or the barriers associated with a criminal charge. Thank you for believing in me, and giving me the opportunity and resources to create RISE; it has forever changed my life. I am humbled, grateful, and blessed. 😀
Aurore F.08/10/2018 19:05
!! !👏
Arvind L.08/10/2018 18:27
Good