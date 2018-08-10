back

She created a newspaper to help former inmates re-enter society

"RISE" up! She created a newspaper aimed at helping inmates leaving prison get access to jobs, housing, and health care. 🙌

08/10/2018 5:01 PM
  • 158.9k
  • 26

21 comments

  • Ricky L.
    08/26/2018 21:08

    And yet the rate of crims reoffending has not dropped... Just another con...

  • Antoinette B.
    08/20/2018 00:27

    Great initiative based on love for humankind. Be blessed sister. The world needs more people like you who is willing to help the fallen. Give them hope!!!

  • Anurag M.
    08/19/2018 11:39

    JAI SHREE RADHE RADHE JEE

  • Cassandra M.
    08/16/2018 10:45

    "I get to do what I love full time, somebody believes in me". Man, it broke my heart. Good for her!

  • Lee R.
    08/15/2018 15:06

    We need more people like Tracy in the word.

  • Shawn S.
    08/15/2018 01:23

    Amen that's awesome

  • RISE -.
    08/14/2018 17:21

    Thank you everyone for your support! Be sure to check out https://www.riseupnews.org for more info about RISE and our mission.

  • Robert D.
    08/13/2018 01:09

    Congratulations, good luck going forward

  • Jenay A.
    08/12/2018 16:41

    is your paper in the Talbert Houses yet?

  • Jon B.
    08/12/2018 03:17

    That's awesome what you are doing you have a beautiful heart

  • Laura G.
    08/12/2018 00:31

    Hey sweetheart

  • Natalie F.
    08/11/2018 21:11

    you should work for them

  • Brittney M.
    08/11/2018 14:16

    I wonder how would you get rise in your county if you don't have it?

  • Andrea L.
    08/11/2018 12:20

    This is so awesome, thanks for sharing!

  • Lamont Y.
    08/11/2018 06:23

    KUDOS , TRACY BRUMFELD !!!

  • Patricia R.
    08/11/2018 04:36

    You're an angel.. thank you..

  • Malcolm D.
    08/11/2018 03:37

    Amazing job Tracy

  • Tracy B.
    08/10/2018 19:06

    Thank you Amie for sharing my story; I truly hope it inspires others and gives hope to anyone struggling with addiction and/or the barriers associated with a criminal charge. Thank you for believing in me, and giving me the opportunity and resources to create RISE; it has forever changed my life. I am humbled, grateful, and blessed. 😀

  • Aurore F.
    08/10/2018 19:05

    !! !👏

  • Arvind L.
    08/10/2018 18:27

    Good