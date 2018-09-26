She didn't go public about rape for 50+ years. Here's why.

It took her over 50 years to go public about being raped at 17 — now she's sharing her #WhyIDidntReport — and speaking up for other survivors.
Joyce E.04/26/2019 01:35
Dearest Barbara, You and I need to have a chat to help you ckear up some if those cobwebs. I think i can help a little. Please I M me.
Teresa J.10/07/2018 20:43
I might not remember the Date but I would definitely remember Names, How many, and where it happened. I have never been that drunk that I couldn't remember a horrible moment like Rape.
Thomas N.10/04/2018 06:28
Thought this bbc was the Cheers lady
Nick S.09/30/2018 18:12
So fake
Matt M.09/28/2018 23:25
Lies
Nick S.09/28/2018 20:36
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jackielynn T.09/28/2018 19:44
. Never stop talking. Be an Unstoppable Voice.
Brittany T.09/28/2018 17:16
When you don’t report it or when your don’t talk about it, you make it acceptable for more men to do it and get away with it! Proud of the woman who do speak up!
Willie M.09/28/2018 14:17
You are a hero to share this. My mother was raped at 12 and my oldest sister was born as a result. I love my sister and she is precious and my hero for living her life knowing this all along. My mother died of pancreatic cancer in her 60's, but I felt the tradegy of het reliving the events of her rape at her bedside while she was in the hospital terminally ill. She had just come from intensive care and in a hallucinative state told me the incident as my sister had described it to me in secret many years before. My mother had never talked about it , ever before with any of her other childten, including me. It is horrific. I am in tears that it happened to you. And I feel your pain, buy I also feel your victory that you can speak out now.
Amanda M.09/28/2018 11:34
Tip my hat off to her. Most don’t realize how hard it is to talk about rape. Women are looked down on or thought to have a shady agenda. Or as most are told,” you were asking for it”. Even when going to law women are still looked down upon and never really listened to. Or people like Charles McGregory who have no compassion. Yet would he say the same if his daughters or mother was raped. It’s because of people like that, that women hide their stories
Ralph S.09/28/2018 10:05
Fifty years
Paris H.09/27/2018 22:54
100% & only without a doubt rape was committed rapists should all be castrated as a deterrent then see the rape crime rate drop instead they either get off scott free or do a few months or 6 months very rarely longer in holiday camp prison. My friend was raped at 13 & it ruined her life.
Kenya D.09/27/2018 15:45
Thanks for Sharing you Horrifying Truth! I'm sure it'll help others....
Jane W.09/27/2018 13:15
Sorry but if these people don't come forward and press charges then they're just helping the rapist it's hard to believe when something comes out 50 years later so people if you've been raped report it right away
Christopher J.09/27/2018 05:41
I guess we should ignore to kill a mockingbird? To be fair, you people would send an innocent black man to jail all on allegations
Suzanna S.09/27/2018 03:38
Thank for SPEAKING out . Hugs my friend. 😓
Virginia B.09/27/2018 01:49
I had selective amnesia from my Granddaddy molesting me when I was 5 or 6..I don't remember it, but know it happened..I had destructive relationships all my life not knowing why. It came out in dreams representing what he did to scare me into blocking it out. there are so many instances that you wonder if there are females who have never been assaulted..they are the minority.
Toni J.09/27/2018 01:42
no body should have to go through this 😠 😠 it's wrong
Charles M.09/27/2018 01:37
Sounds like a personal problem
John C.09/26/2018 22:27
Trump and the GOP didn’t just open the government’s Pandora’s Box, did they? https://www.facebook.com/CarrieOuthierBanks/photos/a.604858909526826/2087792317900137/?type=3&theater&ifg=1