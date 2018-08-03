She Gave Up Crown To Fight For Sexual Assault Survivors

This Miss America contender turned in her pageant crown to champion the cause of sexual assault survivors — including herself. 👑
Dodong J.08/31/2018 18:18
She is beautiful
Kirstie L.08/28/2018 23:53
The 1 in 4 statistic isn't correct
Nason S.08/25/2018 03:57
Grape
Kristen D.08/19/2018 22:28
I don’t get how people can mock rape and victims. I’ve had friends who shared their stories with me and it makes me want to puke seeing how people laughed and mocked this. I am so glad she stood up for her beliefs. She is brave!
Arwa S.08/17/2018 21:41
woah
Elliott M.08/13/2018 21:31
Let’s see some evidence first and then let’s talk.
Devon C.08/13/2018 02:03
Let’s make rape illegal after we ban straws people
Anthony G.08/04/2018 19:48
Humors not always light at the end of the rainbow happy if it was that all the time it wouldn’t be funny whatsoever
Susan W.08/03/2018 18:23
I'm so sorry you went through that you are a true survivor. God bless you and if there is anything I can do to help let me know.
Priya B.08/03/2018 18:00
Good
Mahendra S.08/03/2018 17:58
Shine on 💞 😍