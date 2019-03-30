back

She helped disfigured WW1 soldiers regain their dignity

One hundred years ago, the First World War may have ended but the scars endured. Particularly for those horribly disfigured. Here's how one woman helped them return to the civilian streets without shame.

11/11/2018 9:29 AMupdated: 07/20/2020 8:14 AM
  • 5.1m
  • 413

And even more

  1. 2:24

    What does the "party of Lincoln" represent?

  2. 4:37

    Humans may not be so bad after all

  3. 7:26

    History of the birth control pill

  4. 4:13

    The secret history of the Confederate Flag

  5. 4:46

    This is what living while Black in America means

  6. 5:11

    The Life of Frida Kahlo

Arte - il est temps

246 comments

  • صباح ا.
    03/30/2019 16:33

    خويه كون اخذك الهاي اتسويلك وجه

  • Pak S.
    03/29/2019 09:59

    Pierre Lemaitre décrit bien ça dans son roman "au revoir là-haut " avec beaucoup d'émotion.

  • سيد س.
    03/26/2019 20:26

    العميد

  • Nick D.
    03/24/2019 01:14

    Fckng creep! 😨😱😖

  • بسمان ع.
    03/23/2019 19:52

    الف رحمه على 😂

  • علاء ا.
    03/22/2019 22:29

    Whatcubجوجل

  • علاء ا.
    03/22/2019 22:28

    جوجل

  • Duilio R.
    03/20/2019 06:06

    Mira .!!

  • Okuneye S.
    03/20/2019 05:14

    ❤️

  • Jhoel J.
    03/20/2019 04:15

    Los avances que no serian

  • Miko B.
    03/19/2019 23:37

    Dororo

  • Sabrin M.
    03/19/2019 18:16

    Waw

  • Limuel K.
    03/18/2019 20:33

    Many faced God says Hi

  • Rose V.
    03/18/2019 12:59

    😢

  • Luis A.
    03/18/2019 02:23

    O no

  • Luis A.
    03/18/2019 02:23

    El ea jose carlos

  • Mirko V.
    03/17/2019 07:27

    pogledaj ovo 🙂

  • Gaby M.
    03/12/2019 01:45

    Lo que provoca la metralla!

  • Yuliantitanuwidjaja
    03/11/2019 16:23

    Kasihan

  • Maureen C.
    03/11/2019 07:23

    hahaha eto na na hanap ko na yung sinasabi ko sayo😂👌