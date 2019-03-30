back
She helped disfigured WW1 soldiers regain their dignity
One hundred years ago, the First World War may have ended but the scars endured. Particularly for those horribly disfigured. Here's how one woman helped them return to the civilian streets without shame.
11/11/2018 9:29 AMupdated: 07/20/2020 8:14 AM
- 5.1m
- 28.0k
- 413
246 comments
صباح ا.03/30/2019 16:33
خويه كون اخذك الهاي اتسويلك وجه
Pak S.03/29/2019 09:59
Pierre Lemaitre décrit bien ça dans son roman "au revoir là-haut " avec beaucoup d'émotion.
سيد س.03/26/2019 20:26
العميد
Nick D.03/24/2019 01:14
Fckng creep! 😨😱😖
بسمان ع.03/23/2019 19:52
الف رحمه على 😂
علاء ا.03/22/2019 22:29
Whatcubجوجل
علاء ا.03/22/2019 22:28
جوجل
Duilio R.03/20/2019 06:06
Mira .!!
Okuneye S.03/20/2019 05:14
❤️
Jhoel J.03/20/2019 04:15
Los avances que no serian
Miko B.03/19/2019 23:37
Dororo
Sabrin M.03/19/2019 18:16
Waw
Limuel K.03/18/2019 20:33
Many faced God says Hi
Rose V.03/18/2019 12:59
😢
Luis A.03/18/2019 02:23
O no
Luis A.03/18/2019 02:23
El ea jose carlos
Mirko V.03/17/2019 07:27
pogledaj ovo 🙂
Gaby M.03/12/2019 01:45
Lo que provoca la metralla!
Yuliantitanuwidjaja03/11/2019 16:23
Kasihan
Maureen C.03/11/2019 07:23
hahaha eto na na hanap ko na yung sinasabi ko sayo😂👌