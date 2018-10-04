She Lost Friends Due To Conservative Views

This photographer and tattoo artist is losing friends — because of her conservative views. These are The Voters.
Robert10/08/2018 08:38
Lost friends because of political views? Lol, typical murica.
Brenda H.10/07/2018 17:22
The heck with Trump
Tim P.10/07/2018 12:05
If they leave because of your political views they was not your friends anyway they were liberals just using you and got mad because you broke loose from there brain washing
Wendy S.10/07/2018 06:16
I think we should go back to what our fore fathers wanted, fair chance for all parties, not just democratic and Republicans because they can be heavily endorsed. we had so many parties that arose after our independence and they could never make it today unless they are bought out by corporational agendas.
Lu D.10/06/2018 18:40
Ohhh c’mon....
Amandeep S.10/06/2018 18:08
“The biggest misconception about conservatives is that we’re all white, old, racists” - well apparently some of yall are white young racists too!
Charles M.10/06/2018 14:34
Where is God in all this?
Farrin L.10/06/2018 07:07
Why are there so many “we” statements? She can be an individual but feels compelled to speak for an entire party. I think having or being assigned this type of identity in politics is misleading and inaccurate for individual citizens.
Ash R.10/06/2018 03:27
I didn't see her actually explain a single viewpoint she holds. It was all very much stream of consciousness "why can't we all be friends" not taking it seriously that who we give power to has direct results on how much freedom any of us will have.
Fatima T.10/05/2018 18:28
Hahahaha.. Dems too want to deport criminals and stop illegal immigration. What trump has actually done is kick ppl off health insurance. Increase the national debt, tax breaks for ultra rich, destroy education via Devos, and in general raped the conservative values and any sort of civility or moral values of presidential office. These 54% people are kept in dark and told that big gvt is anti freedom while on the other hand republican party wants a capitalist oligarchy with bunch of corporations and billionaires incharge. They wish to leech of the lobbyists and special interest groups and make dirty money in corrupt politics. How can people be actually free to pursue their abilities and be happy when even education and health care is rationed to them through *as much u can buy* free market. Its a disaster and gross misinformation at best. Uncivilized and cruel nations do that. Most developed nations with highest literacy and standards of living today follow mixed market economies to stop the hyper rich from screwing poor people and keeping the anarcho capitalism in check.
Damani D.10/05/2018 16:42
You are the illegal immigrant people of color always been in these lands
Alexandros B.10/05/2018 14:51
What it comes down to is which is stronger. Your desire to see the changes promised or your ability to detect lies and misinformation.
Rhonda S.10/05/2018 13:18
Gaslighting at its finest
Omar D.10/05/2018 11:35
Conservative??????????????? Really??????????
Eva D.10/05/2018 11:34
I don't think every Trump voter is a racist or a misogynist. I just think they're idiots. Who votes a reality star in as president? An idiot.
Christine G.10/05/2018 09:09
When you are sickened by everyday attic control corrupted drama and you run into somebody who worships a man of such you can't help to feel disturbed by this person's blindness. Because you're being robbed when you're working your butt off and this person thinks the men is the god. You got that type of debate then you have the person who is so freaking demanding that you worship the corruptor that they become hostile that's when you cut them off like I did my own family member cuz when you get my face and tell me I'm stupid and really mean it that's when you draw the line
Susan P.10/05/2018 00:21
Great to hear from a thoughtful conservative, but what exactly attracts her to Trump? How can such a smart lady support such a vapid, selfish man?
Terry G.10/05/2018 00:02
What are her policy issues with her mother's views? There's little or no substance here, just "freedom" -- that's pretty close to motherhood and apple pie. Her comments were likely edited down.
Justin G.10/04/2018 22:55
It depends on what type of conservative you're talking about. Fiscal conservative isn't going to make you lose friends. Being the neo-trumpian conservative is going to make you lose friends.
Chris B.10/04/2018 22:37
Lol I think she's very confused