She overcame bullying and wrote a survival guide for others

Bullied since she was 8, writer and spoken word poet Aija Mayrock says schools need to take responsibility for their students.
25 comments
Halim B.11/01/2018 05:52
Nice
Halim B.11/01/2018 05:52
Nice
عبد ا.11/01/2018 01:51
imagine bro, she was bullied at school!!!
Nouman K.11/01/2018 01:40
If I was in your school, I would've beaten the crap out of a few kids just to get into ur heart 😍😘
Md D.10/31/2018 17:44
Do you love me
Abdul K.10/31/2018 12:35
Love to my merrig
حبيب ا.10/31/2018 09:34
You're wonderful
Md N.10/31/2018 08:36
Hello
Md N.10/31/2018 08:36
Hi
Maja P.10/31/2018 07:25
You are truly amazing
Naz K.10/31/2018 03:05
Brilliant young lady!
Dave A.10/30/2018 21:27
As unfortunate as it is, it can create a strong character when older. You are an a example, no?
Nila M.10/30/2018 20:25
Where were her parents during these years?
John Q.10/30/2018 17:55
You’re TI
Raham U.10/30/2018 17:42
00966507327031
Sihem S.10/30/2018 17:26
شكون هادي
ابو س.10/30/2018 17:24
مرحبًا
David L.10/30/2018 17:24
liberalism selling solutions for liberalism's consequences
AbdulRab K.10/30/2018 17:24
👋
Sholom A.10/30/2018 17:23
❤️