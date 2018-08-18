back

She Responds To Insults With Love

"Cancer girl" — she was called that in school, but this girl with alopecia is responding to the insults and stares with nothing but love. ♥️

08/18/2018 9:01 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 134

111 comments

  • Casey F.
    08/27/2019 22:02

    sounds like what everyone goes through

  • Teresa C.
    08/20/2019 23:17

    God bless you

  • Deepak S.
    08/20/2019 16:43

    Cancer is only a disease not a death order of God fight with your will it's defeat you won

  • Ghulam A.
    08/19/2019 17:52

    ❤️🙌

  • Mian Z.
    08/19/2019 01:03

    T l

  • Dabit S.
    08/18/2019 21:02

    You are beautiful

  • Naz K.
    08/18/2019 19:22

    Bless your heart ♥️

  • Nasha G.
    08/18/2019 18:25

    God bless you dear sister

  • Jonathan S.
    08/18/2019 16:34

    Do you know bullying is more prevalent in the US and UK than any other country in the world

  • Richard E.
    08/18/2019 16:19

    SO IM A SAGITTARIUS ,WHATS UP.

  • Devon C.
    09/24/2018 03:44

    💜💜💜

  • Zafar K.
    09/01/2018 01:54

    You r so osam i love it call me +923468685306

  • Abdul A.
    09/01/2018 01:52

    I Like your post

  • Malik S.
    08/31/2018 21:09

    ALLAH grant all of you good health alot of love and care for you... 😇

  • رامي ا.
    08/31/2018 19:39

    والله هيا حلوا. من دون شعر

  • Maihan K.
    08/31/2018 18:19

    You so good.even you have disease or not I proud of you

  • أم ص.
    08/31/2018 14:32

    تم

  • Baba B.
    08/31/2018 08:30

    God bless all sick people

  • Jaadam
    08/31/2018 06:02

    Hi.sexy.girl.love.youcol.me

  • عبد ا.
    08/31/2018 01:48

    ظ