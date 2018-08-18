She Responds To Insults With Love

"Cancer girl" — she was called that in school, but this girl with alopecia is responding to the insults and stares with nothing but love. ♥️
111 comments
Casey F.08/27/2019 22:02
sounds like what everyone goes through
Teresa C.08/20/2019 23:17
God bless you
Deepak S.08/20/2019 16:43
Cancer is only a disease not a death order of God fight with your will it's defeat you won
Ghulam A.08/19/2019 17:52
❤️🙌
Mian Z.08/19/2019 01:03
T l
Dabit S.08/18/2019 21:02
You are beautiful
Naz K.08/18/2019 19:22
Bless your heart ♥️
Nasha G.08/18/2019 18:25
God bless you dear sister
Jonathan S.08/18/2019 16:34
Do you know bullying is more prevalent in the US and UK than any other country in the world
Richard E.08/18/2019 16:19
SO IM A SAGITTARIUS ,WHATS UP.
Devon C.09/24/2018 03:44
💜💜💜
Zafar K.09/01/2018 01:54
You r so osam i love it call me +923468685306
Abdul A.09/01/2018 01:52
I Like your post
Malik S.08/31/2018 21:09
ALLAH grant all of you good health alot of love and care for you... 😇
رامي ا.08/31/2018 19:39
والله هيا حلوا. من دون شعر
Maihan K.08/31/2018 18:19
You so good.even you have disease or not I proud of you
أم ص.08/31/2018 14:32
تم
Baba B.08/31/2018 08:30
God bless all sick people
Jaadam08/31/2018 06:02
Hi.sexy.girl.love.youcol.me
عبد ا.08/31/2018 01:48
ظ