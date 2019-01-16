back

She's Fighting For Reproductive Rights

From homelessness to confronting Jeff Flake — she's fighting for reproductive rights for the marginalized. 🙌🏾

01/16/2019 10:01 PM
  • 10.1k
  • 15

13 comments

  • Rhyannon M.
    03/29/2019 18:41

    I seriously got emotional watching this Deja Foxx..you're amazing young lady❤ I know that you've gotta make your momma proud bc that video made me very proud ❤ wow! ..I love ya lady!!

  • Brad F.
    01/21/2019 05:08

    I understand that everyone needs to be heard but for a person that had there first child in Tucson in 92 at 16 and as well my second child in 94 and was a part of tapp (teenage parent promgram ) including the mentorchip we never looked for hand outs we always made are way!disillusioned is a better way to say it Tucson has more to offer then most !! Do something other than speaking ! Tucson has a lot to offer or you can just talk about it

  • Barbara K.
    01/17/2019 14:14

    Beautiful said

  • عصام ا.
    01/17/2019 07:57

    I am Issam from Iraq. I hope to get out of Iraq to any country. Can anyone help me?

  • Christopher J.
    01/17/2019 03:25

    She screamed at a senator and wants an abortion to be higher than all of Europe and the dictator countries. Such a hero

  • Brut
    01/17/2019 01:23

    This pink-clad army of "Trumps" is making a stand against an attack on reproductive rights.

  • Şahap Ç.
    01/16/2019 22:07

    Merhaba

  • Mohameed H.
    01/16/2019 22:05

    الثقة فى النفس سلاح فتاك يدمر كل اصحاب النوايا الخبيثة .وتطمئن له اصحاب النية الصادقةو يجعل الإنسان يعيش مرتاح البال، تحيه وتقدير ابن الصعيدM❤

  • Sofia L.
    01/16/2019 22:04

    💞❤️

  • Sofia L.
    01/16/2019 22:04

    I did too

  • Sofia L.
    01/16/2019 22:03

    Yes good

  • Ali K.
    01/16/2019 22:02

    هاي

  • Robert M.
    01/16/2019 22:02

    Yes good. I did too.