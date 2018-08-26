back
She's Helping Victims of Domestic Violence Escape
"I knew that eventually... he would kill me." Beverly Gooden escaped her abusive marriage — and now she's offering help to others in need with The Bolt Bag Project.
08/26/2018
Cletus A.09/29/2018 02:49
Mustapha B.09/23/2018 12:04
Sunshine S.09/17/2018 16:54
Juvy P.09/17/2018 05:45
i was a victim of a very cruel abusive partner for 14 years and it took me so long to get out.its even harder because theres no one to turn to.
Abiodun D.09/15/2018 22:39
Pack well .....women also abuse men badly with that their ballistic missile called mouth.......I pray...what every women do to their so called husband or man,that the wife or women will do 100% of it back to their only son.......pls more amen....
Lubasi L.09/15/2018 19:56
There is no justification whatsoever for relationship abuse. However it helps to realize triggers. What was your role in all of this? Any relational transgressions?
Abigail J.09/14/2018 18:58
A.Good warning to abusers
UmarShahzad U.09/14/2018 17:20
Douglas J.09/14/2018 15:42
What about men?? They are also abused & even reaching to the extent of being killed. Don't you have an escape plan for them?...lol😝
Musiliu S.09/11/2018 08:15
Janet T.09/11/2018 06:18
Mohammed S.09/09/2018 20:11
باقر ع.09/08/2018 09:32
Suzy K.09/06/2018 10:05
I Have Been In A Very Abusive Relationship, He Threatened To Girl My Daughter And I, Yes Escaping Took Planning. 13years on my daughter is now in university I am Happily single. Trust takes time. Thankful for freedom and peace of mind. Thank you for your wonderful work. I pray it reaches those that need it. God bless you 💞.... Writing this has taken me back to a place I had forgotten.
Haniyah A.09/01/2018 20:58
الرجل ليس كل شئ في هذه الحياة استمتعى بحياتك 😘
Yolanda I.09/01/2018 20:32
Thank God for for your life
Afolabi D.09/01/2018 19:36
Y is he hitting u in d first place??? I mean those are d most important questions to ask..
Aftab B.09/01/2018 15:53
Common sense !!! The question is why would he beat you ! I guess you did something wrong thats why he beats you ! Or else he is retarded or mentally ill and you ma'm married a mentally retarded person also knowing that !!! 🤔🤔
Hanna I.08/27/2018 13:48
kindly watch peeps.
Keegan B.08/27/2018 06:13
Good on her, woman who get away from those trash bags are the good ones. woman who stay are the weak ones