She's Running to Change How Sexual Assault is Dealt With
She is a survivor of sexual assault — and she refused to stay silent. Now, she's running for Congress to change how sexual assault is dealt with.
09/27/2018 7:01 PMupdated: 03/20/2019 7:39 PM
9 comments
Stephen T.10/10/2018 03:01
She should never be allowed to be s person of power because she’s biased and will always be biased which means she will never rule fairly. She’s most definitely a democrat
Jon S.09/30/2018 17:43
Haha is that what it takes to get into congress? Be molested? These women coming at kavanaugh make me not believe any of them
Randy K.09/29/2018 23:53
I was raped ...so im qualified to help make laws and run this country!
Lola L.09/29/2018 12:09
Yanet O.09/28/2018 15:29
She expressed herself better than Trump. Her public speaking skills on point is better than The President elect.
Brut09/28/2018 00:15
Mona G.09/27/2018 22:55
I am a surviver too and you are givng us all the resason we should not have you in a position power. You scare me
Mona G.09/27/2018 22:54
Do we want another surviver wih ptsd to join the circus we are seeing now. I hink not.
Christopher J.09/27/2018 19:04
how it's handled? Whenever we have an accusation, everyone turns into a lynch mob and we get all guilty until proven innocent. We need to read to kill a mockingbird to help fix how sexual assault is treated.