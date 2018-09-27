back

She's Running to Change How Sexual Assault is Dealt With

She is a survivor of sexual assault — and she refused to stay silent. Now, she's running for Congress to change how sexual assault is dealt with.

09/27/2018 7:01 PMupdated: 03/20/2019 7:39 PM
9 comments

  • Stephen T.
    10/10/2018 03:01

    She should never be allowed to be s person of power because she’s biased and will always be biased which means she will never rule fairly. She’s most definitely a democrat

  • Jon S.
    09/30/2018 17:43

    Haha is that what it takes to get into congress? Be molested? These women coming at kavanaugh make me not believe any of them

  • Randy K.
    09/29/2018 23:53

    I was raped ...so im qualified to help make laws and run this country!

  • Lola L.
    09/29/2018 12:09

    z

  • Yanet O.
    09/28/2018 15:29

    She expressed herself better than Trump. Her public speaking skills on point is better than The President elect.

  • Brut
    09/28/2018 00:15

    This psychologist details why many sexual assault survivors remain quiet long after their assaults.

  • Mona G.
    09/27/2018 22:55

    I am a surviver too and you are givng us all the resason we should not have you in a position power. You scare me

  • Mona G.
    09/27/2018 22:54

    Do we want another surviver wih ptsd to join the circus we are seeing now. I hink not.

  • Christopher J.
    09/27/2018 19:04

    how it's handled? Whenever we have an accusation, everyone turns into a lynch mob and we get all guilty until proven innocent. We need to read to kill a mockingbird to help fix how sexual assault is treated.