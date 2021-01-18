back

She was nearly sterilized while in ICE custody

"You know you're having a hysterectomy, right?" Jaromy Floriano Navarro was nearly sterilized without her consent while in ICE custody. This is her story.

01/18/2021 4:58 PM
3 comments

  • Craig N.
    32 minutes

    That TERRIBLE Trump ! Don't worry, Biden will give you money, and put you up in the Hilton...

  • Hind H.
    35 minutes

    The same thing is happening to many Ouighours women and no one is saying a thing...

  • Lauraine G.
    37 minutes

    This is infuriating. It's like a story from the concentration camps in Europe during WWII. This is America.

