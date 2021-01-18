back
She was nearly sterilized while in ICE custody
"You know you're having a hysterectomy, right?" Jaromy Floriano Navarro was nearly sterilized without her consent while in ICE custody. This is her story.
01/18/2021 4:58 PM
3 comments
Craig N.32 minutes
That TERRIBLE Trump ! Don't worry, Biden will give you money, and put you up in the Hilton...
Hind H.35 minutes
The same thing is happening to many Ouighours women and no one is saying a thing...
Lauraine G.37 minutes
This is infuriating. It's like a story from the concentration camps in Europe during WWII. This is America.