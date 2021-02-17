back

Should D.C. become a state?

"700,000 plus residents, majority Black and brown residents, who don’t have a vote in their congress." D.C. residents do not have representation in Congress, yet pay federal taxes. Here’s why 51 for 51 activist Jamal Holtz is fighting for D.C. statehood...

02/17/2021 1:29 PM

8 comments

  • Jeremiah T.
    10 hours

    No taxation without representation.

  • Glen P.
    16 hours

    What do you mesn 'life-long'? His life just started.

  • Mike A.
    20 hours

    We can just split DC back to Virginia and Maryland. Leave a small federal part. Boom problem solved.

  • J M.
    a day

    Post Review November 3, 2020 The Projected Definition of a Biden's Victory A Biden win means that I will be paying for abortions with my tax money. . A Biden win means that the state dept will resume the practice of forcing same sex relationships on other countries. . A Biden win will mean statehood for Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. . A Biden win will will mean that my tax money will be used to pay for transgender reassignment surgery and hormone treatments. . A Biden win will mean widely expanding the amount of refugees and immigrants coming into our country, including the return of extended family immigration. . A Biden win will result in higher taxes for us with the passing of the Green New Deal and Health care for all. . A Biden win will result in a very different Supreme Court of the United States. Projections: We will see an incredible increase in the size and scope of government which will become much more intrusive in our lives. . We will be paying more taxes. . We will be paying more for gas. . Our manufacturing will go away. Our freedoms will disappear.

  • Jojo M.
    a day

    CRAZY PEOPLE NO WONDER DELTA DIABOLIC AIDS BIPOLAR AIRLINE RUN BY ARROGANT ABNORMAL HYPOCRITE FAKE PRETENTIOUS DANGEROUS CRAZY PEOPLE RUNNING FUNDING MASS CONTROL CORRUPTION HERE IN CAVITE PHILIPPINES IS USA BASED😈😈😈😈😈

  • Lana L.
    a day

    They need the rep even if not given state hood

  • Jamie C.
    a day

    No it does not need to be a state, I absolutely disagree, and I was born there in Woman's General Hospital which is no longer there, and if you do the math, if you make it a state, then give back the reality to the states that's this "District" sits on, and you won't have a "Statehood" it is a "Providence" in our country's history given to us for "Political" use only, it is the Nations "Capital" it is NOT a state, so rethink your claims on making it a state. You just want more delegates so that Congress will be more advantageous to the Democratic Party, I don't think so!!! That would be a non partisan bias. You would be lying to yourselves otherwise.

  • Cynthia C.
    a day

    D.C. needs to be a state now❗

